Taylor's Friday Morning Forecast

Morning: Foggy start. Low 40s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 64. Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s. A foggy start to this morning especially near rivers in lower elevations. Fog looks to disappear by the mid-morning as temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. A warm and dry Friday is in store with highs reaching the mid 60s. Warm temperatures last throughout the evening and fall to the high 40s by tonight. Tomorrow sees widespread rainfall throughout the day as a low pressure system moves north of the area. Heavy rainfall is expected early in the AM, with a break starting mid-morning. 50s. Strong rainfall returns by the evening and thunderstorms could develop west of the Mohawk Valley and move northeast. Upper 50s. Light rainfall continues until early morning Sunday, the first day of spring, and mostly cloudy skies last throughout the day with highs for the day in the morning dropping from the mid 40s to the upper 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 24 DAYS AGO