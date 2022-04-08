ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, GA

Taylor's Friday Morning Forecast

WMAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool and dry conditions start Friday and...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

Courteney's Forecast

Another round of severe weather possible this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, gusty wind, large hail, and a brief tornado or two will be possible.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Your Friday morning update

Your March 26 evening Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather. Your 3/25 evening Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather. Your 3/25 evening Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather. Your Friday afternoon update. Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:16 PM UTC. Your March 25 afternoon update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Foggy start to Friday morning

Morning: Foggy start. Low 40s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 64. Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s. A foggy start to this morning especially near rivers in lower elevations. Fog looks to disappear by the mid-morning as temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. A warm and dry Friday is in store with highs reaching the mid 60s. Warm temperatures last throughout the evening and fall to the high 40s by tonight. Tomorrow sees widespread rainfall throughout the day as a low pressure system moves north of the area. Heavy rainfall is expected early in the AM, with a break starting mid-morning. 50s. Strong rainfall returns by the evening and thunderstorms could develop west of the Mohawk Valley and move northeast. Upper 50s. Light rainfall continues until early morning Sunday, the first day of spring, and mostly cloudy skies last throughout the day with highs for the day in the morning dropping from the mid 40s to the upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy