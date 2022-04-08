ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kushal Das believes league structure is the main issue with football in India

By Mudeet Arora
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The AIFF general secretary has said that India started it's national football league 20-years too late as compared to the other countries in the...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Risk of stagflation in India does not exist, cenbank chief Das says

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - There are no risks of stagflation in India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday, adding inflation was expected to moderate going forward despite "unimaginably uncertain" global crude oil prices. "In our assessment such (stagflation risk) prospects don't exist," Das said...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football In India#Footballers#Aiff#The Indian Super League#The I League 2nd Division#Indian#Iwl#The Indian Express
simpleflying.com

Airbus Believes India Will Need More Than 2,000 New Planes By 2042

Airbus’ Head of Airline Marketing for India and South Asia, Brent McBratney, gave a detailed presentation on how the plane manufacturer looks at the Indian aviation market in terms of aircraft demand over the extended future. He said Airbus expects Indian carriers to require 2,210 aircraft in the next 20 years, of which approximately 80% will be narrowbodies. McBratney was speaking at the Wings India 2022 show, Asia’s largest civil aviation event currently underway in Hyderabad at the Begumpet Airport (BPM).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
90min

90min

194
Followers
2K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy