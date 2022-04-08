Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing an Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez may have given us a clue at just how far along she has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck. J-Lo was spotted out with her daughter Emme at a furniture store and a diamond ring was also spotted on her left ring finger! Now, if it does mean wedding bells for Bennifer that would explain the purchase of the $55 million home the two just made together. This wouldn’t be the first time that Jennifer sported an engagement ring from Ben. He did pop the question 18 years ago, but they called it off. Do you think Ben and J-Lo are getting married? Do you wear a ring on your left ring finger to stop people from approaching you?