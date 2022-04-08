3 Killed in Single-Vehicle Fiery Crash into Tree

East Los Angeles, CA: Three people were killed in a fiery single-vehicle collision into a tree in East Los Angeles Friday morning.

Michael Ullo / KNN

Around 12:30 a.m., Apr. 8, California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to Olympic Boulevard and Record Avenue for a reported traffic collision.

Arriving engines located a single vehicle on fire that crashed into a tree. Three occupants were located inside the vehicle and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

CHP is investigating the crash. Olympic Boulevard was closed in both directions from Record Avenue and Herbert Street.