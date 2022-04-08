More Money Sought to Aid Domestic Violence Victims
(Des Moines, IA) — Advocates for victims of domestic violence and other crimes are urging lawmakers to dedicate more money to assist victims. There were 20 deaths in 2021 in Iowa that were attributed to domestic violence — the highest level in ten years. Marti Anderson of Des Moines was director of Iowa’s Crime Victim Assistance program for 22 years before being elected to the Iowa House. She says victim service advocates need special skills, insight, and the capacity to help victims recover from physical, emotional, financial, and often spiritual trauma. Anderson says the work is not for volunteers, as it requires special training — and that costs money, but she says state funding for the Crime Victim Services Division has been stuck at five million dollars a year since 2016.
