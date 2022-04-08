ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Money Sought to Aid Domestic Violence Victims

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Advocates for victims of domestic violence and other crimes are urging lawmakers to dedicate more money to assist victims. There were 20 deaths in 2021 in Iowa that were attributed to domestic violence — the highest level in ten years. Marti Anderson of Des Moines was director of Iowa’s Crime Victim Assistance program for 22 years before being elected to the Iowa House. She says victim service advocates need special skills, insight, and the capacity to help victims recover from physical, emotional, financial, and often spiritual trauma. Anderson says the work is not for volunteers, as it requires special training — and that costs money, but she says state funding for the Crime Victim Services Division has been stuck at five million dollars a year since 2016.

Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska man arrest following Pursuit in Mills County

(Glenwood) An Omaha, Nebraska, man faces numerous charges following a pursuit in northern Mills County early this morning. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is holding 27-year old Tyler Keith Evans on a $40,000 bond on felony charges, including; felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, 1st-degree theft, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and other misdemeanor offenses. Evans also had several warrants for his arrest out of Virginia, but they were nonextraditable in Iowa.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Volunteers#The Iowa House
Western Iowa Today

Bill to Toughen Penalties for Elder Abuse Sent to Governor

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that would strengthen penalties for crimes against Iowans who are 60 or older has cleared its final legislative hurdle. The bill creates new criminal penalties for emotional abuse and neglect of elderly Iowans. Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola says the bill also makes it a crime when a person who is in a position of trust abuses that trust to misuse the assets of the older individual. Representative Dustin Hite of New Sharon says in 13 years as a lawyer, he’s seen cases of hucksters and even family members taking advantage of elderly Iowans. The bill has been a top priority for the A-A-R-P for several years. It won unanimous approval in the House and Senate and is headed to the governor for her signature.
DES MOINES, IA
Eyewitness News

Police seeing increase in domestic violence calls in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police have been dealing with an uptick in domestic calls. They are seeing more cases of domestic violence. Advocates say you can take steps to prevent it. To help others, the family of the city’s latest deadly domestic violence case spoke with Eyewitness News.
WATERBURY, CT
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Allows Media Inside Courtroom For Teens’ Murder Trial

(Fairfield, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court is allowing the media to be inside the Jefferson County courtroom when two Fairfield teenagers go on trial for allegedly killing their Spanish teacher. Attorneys for Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale had said their clients wouldn’t be able to get a fair trial if access wasn’t limited. The high court disagreed by its Thursday ruling. Both suspects were 16 years old when investigators say they killed Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. No motive for the fatal attack has been offered. Miller and Goodale are scheduled to go on trial later this year.
FAIRFIELD, IA
