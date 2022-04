I met a guy once, one of the best casters I ever saw. He could put a fly in your pocket at 65 feet and then put the fly in his own pocket on the next cast without stripping any line. He had learned to fly-cast at a city-owned casting pond, then perfected his craft in the backyard. It was 15 years, he told me, from when he first picked up a fly rod to when he decided he was good enough to go fishing. It was some time after that he caught his first fish. Hey, it worked for him.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO