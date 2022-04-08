ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Cherok Douglass charged with murder and attempted murder

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ALBANY – On Thursday morning, Indiana State Police Detective Chris Tucker filed a probable cause affidavit through the Floyd County Prosecutors’ office regarding the horrific events of April 4th. It is alleged that on April 4th,...

NEW ALBANY, IN
