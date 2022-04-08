Cherok Douglass charged with murder and attempted murder

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A woman from the Philippines is recovering from a vicious anti-Asian attack in Yonkers.The suspect is charged with attempted murder as a hate crime and has a long criminal history, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday.Wendy Trinidad reacted with horror to surveillance video of the hate crime committed in the lobby of her building."I'm in shock. I know nowadays a lot of mental issues, but that is just unbelievable," Trinidad said.It's hard to watch the video of 42-year-old Tammel Esco assaulting his 67-year-old neighbor. Esco threw 125 punches and seven vicious kicks, then twice spit on the woman...
