STATEWIDE — The numbers show a unique trend when it comes to the number of Hoosiers either in jail or in prison. The number of people in state prisons went down in the last year by about 3-percent in 2021, adding onto a 12-percent decline in 2020. But the number of people in jail went up 12-percent. Jessica Hess, a researcher with the Vera Institute who helped author the study, tells Indy Politics that jail populations are highest in rural areas of the state.

