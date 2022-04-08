Illinois EPA asks for investigation after Route 3 fuel spill

EDWARDSVILLE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday announced a lawsuit against Marathon Pipe Line LLC (MPL) alleging the company created a substantial danger to the environment and public health and welfare when crude oil was released Friday from a pipeline north of Edwardsville. The spill was detected Friday, March 11. On Tuesday, MPL released a statement saying the damaged line had been repaired and had federal permission to restart. Raoul's lawsuit, filed in Madison County Circuit Court, includes allegations against MPL of creating a substantial danger to the environment and public health and welfare, water pollution, creating offensive conditions, open dumping and waste disposal at an improper facility.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO