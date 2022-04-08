ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois EPA asks for investigation after Route 3 fuel spill

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is asking the Illinois Attorney General to investigate a fuel spill from earlier this week in Granite City. A Circle K tanker truck overturned on Illinois...

