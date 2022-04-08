ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dizzee Rascal handed restraining order and curfew for assaulting ex-fiancee

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been given a restraining order, curfew and will have to wear an electronic tag for attacking his ex-fiancee during a row over child contact and finances.

The grime artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, had been found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

The artist behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me was “frustrated” over custody arrangements and the pair had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property.

During sentencing at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, district judge Polly Gledhill told Mills she wants him to work on how he thinks and behaves as he “lost his temper and used violence”.

Dizzee Rascal arrives at Croydon Magistrates’ Court (PA Wire)

After reading pre-sentence reports, she told Mills he had shown “no remorse for this matter” and “you continue to place the blame on Ms Jones – the victim in this case”.

There was no response from Mills as he sat in the dock, dressed in a green bomber jacket, white top and black jeans.

He was given a community order with a 24-week curfew and told he must wear an electronic tag.

He was also given a 12-month restraining order after the judge said she was “satisfied” it was a “necessary and proportionate” measure.

Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split up in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother Dawn Kirk.

Ms Jones began filming him but he took her phone from her and then took Ms Kirk’s phone.

The shouting became so loud that it alerted two neighbours and police were called.

His trial was told that when officers arrived, Mills said “I’m the aggressor”, but he later gave a prepared statement in a police interview denying the allegations and claiming he had been assaulted by Ms Jones.

The judge said Ms Jones had been “rocked to her core” by the assault and it left her needing anxiety medication and suffering panic attacks.

Grime artist Dizzee Rascal (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

She told Mills “there are a number of factors that increase the seriousness of this case”.

She described it as “domestic abuse” and added “it represents a violation of the trust and security of the people in an intimate family relationship”.

She noted the offence was committed in the presence of children and it took place “in the victim’s home – a person is entitled to feel safe in their own home”.

The court heard about the charity work he has done in the community but was told this “does not distract from the seriousness of the offence”.

The judge also mentioned that Mills displayed aggressive behaviour after his trial ended.

Following the trial verdict last month, Mills took a camera from a PA news agency photographer after leaving the court and threw it into a road, smashing it.

Mills released his debut album, Boy In Da Corner, in 2003. His seventh studio album E3 AF, which refers to his east London postcode and African heritage, is due out on October 30.

He was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020, and performed at festivals in August including Live At Lydiard in Swindon and Boardmasters in Cornwall.

His defence lawyer, Sallie Bennett-Jenkins QC, told the court there was a low risk of his reoffending.

She described the assault as “wholly isolated” and said it “was against the unfortunate backdrop of the break-up of a longstanding relationship where children were involved”.

She said: “His concern and only concern was that his children were thriving and had focused on raising his children.”

She added: “The incident was short-lived and by the time the police arrived Mr Mills was seated outside the address where he was calm and co-operative at all stages.”

She spoke of how Mills, who has no previous convictions, had done charity work during the pandemic which included backing a kitchen which helped youngsters in London.

Ms Bennett-Jenkins said he has “substantial understanding and empathy with others – that is the real Dylan Mills”.

She said “this is a man who already undertakes substantial charity work of his own volition and given up his own time to support children” in London and other areas.

As a parent he provides “warmth, love and affection to his children” and is calm in the face of tantrums, finds ways to look after them despite being in the glare of publicity that his showbiz career brings, she added.

His children “love and respect him” and work has been undertaken with his ex-partner to sort out their settlement and childcare arrangements, the court was told.

