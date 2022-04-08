ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol City duo return from injury for home clash with Peterborough

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BycVr_0f3GT66i00

Bristol City pair Antoine Semenyo and Joe Williams are back in contention for the home game against Peterborough.

Striker Semenyo missed last week’s defeat at Bournemouth after jarring his knee, while midfielder Williams (hamstring) is fit again after a two-game absence.

Czech Republic defender Tomas Kalas (groin) is still out having missed the Robins’ last four league matches.

Callum O’Dowda (knee) and Andy King (hamstring) have returned to training after long injury lay-offs, but remain unavailable.

Peterborough boss Grant McCann could choose from an unchanged squad.

McCann has reported no major new injury concerns following last week’s home draw against Luton.

Defenders Dan Butler (ankle) and Nathan Thompson (shoulder), plus goalkeeper Steven Benda (finger) are still out.

Striker Joel Randall is back in full training after a succession of injuries, while captain Oliver Norburn (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE
