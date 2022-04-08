Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry On LeBron James Wanting To Play With Him, “I’m Good Right Now”

Is Bron angling a possible future move, or was that just the Grey Goose vodka he probably was sipping on that had him putting this pipe dream out in the universe? During an upcoming episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted, which now lives on YouTube , featuring James, rappers Rick Ross and Gunna, WNBA superstar A’Ja Wilson and music executive Steve Stoute, James was asked by host Maverick Carter who he would like to play with?

James wasted no time in saying number one on his list is son Bronny which has been no secret and something he has been loudly expressing in the last few months. It’s who he mentioned after that has eyebrows raised and people activating their general manager brains. Steve Stoute followed up by asking who else James would love to hoop with, and he said Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry .

“In today’s game, sh– there’s some m—–f—— in today’s game, but Steph Curry,” James begins. “Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today’s game. … I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. … You might wanna guard him when he get out of the bed. Swear to god. He’s serious.”

Steph Curry has reacted to Bron’s comments during an interview with 95.7 the game telling the hosts, “he got his wish, he was the captain, he picked me the last two all-star games, I don’t know if that suffices. But I’m good right now. ”

To be fair to James, before he was asked about what player in today’s game he wanted to possibly play with, the show’s hosts asked the same question regarding retired NBA hoopers. The King mentioned players like Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant, and Penny Hardaway. Episode 2 of The Shop’s fifth season drops on April 8.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty