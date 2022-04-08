ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

Kentucky State Police Searching for Escaped Inmate

 3 days ago

Kentucky State Police Searching for Escaped McCracken County Inmate

Kentucky State News

Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 are currently searching for a McCracken County inmate who walked away from work release detail in Lone Oak. Clifton O. Crumble, described as a 30 year old black male, approximately 5' 11" tall and weighing approximately 172 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen at the Mt. Keton Cemetery.

Crumble was last seen wearing blue pants and a tan t-shirt as well as a tan jacket. Crumble is believed to have walked away from the work detail at the cemetery on foot in an unknown direction of travel.  

Crumble was incarcerated at the McCracken County Jail for the offenses of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, and Operating on a Suspended/Revoked License.

The investigation is being conducted by Trooper William Propes. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Crumble is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. 

KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
