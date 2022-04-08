Green Bay Police Searching for an Individual Who Stole Cash and Cigarettes from Gas Station

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Tumwater Police Department (TPD) is searching for two suspects after one of them reportedly stole a truck from a gas station with a 10-month-old baby still inside. TPD said the suspect stole a truck from the Chevron gas station on Trosper Road around 11:45 p.m....
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a theft in west Columbus where they say a man stole cigarettes at a Walgreens. According to CPD, the incident took place on March 10 at 5:00pm when the suspect went behind the front counter at a Walgreens on the 2700 block of W. Broad St. Police […]
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing merchandise worth about $480 from a Target on Long Island. A man stole assorted items from the store, which is located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, on Tuesday, March 1, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
Authorities have identified the body that was found in a pile of snow at a Rochester elementary school as a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing in February. The body of Mercedez Christiana Rocha, 22, was found in a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary School, 1400 40th St. NW, around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of stealing an employee's purse at a Western Massachusetts store. The woman went behind the cash register at the Hampden County store and took the purse on Sunday, March 6, in Holyoke, authorities said. According to the Holyoke Police...
Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
A Wisconsin boy died from injuries after his mother attacked him, according to cops. Oliver Hitchcock, 8, initially survived the assault on Wednesday, but remained in critical condition and passed away on Friday, authorities said. Sheboygan Falls Police Chief Eric Miller declined to name the mother before formal charges. Officials...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man in connection with shootings at two Tucson gas stations earlier this year. The TPD said the suspect was trespassing prior to both shootings. On Jan. 11, there was a shooting at the Circle K located at the intersection...
Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect after a Minnesota man was found dead in a burnt Wisconsin trailer home. An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph P. Hadro (pictured above), the Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office, as well as the Osceola Police Department, said Monday morning. The 44-year-old is wanted in connection with the death of a Minnesota man, whose body was found following a trailer home fire last week.
MINNEAPOLIS — Many people have heard of what's called a "grandma scam" — where the scam artist pretends to be a grandchild in trouble and in urgent need of money. Several older people in the Twin Cities have fallen victim this year, but now, two people are in jail after someone wise to the scam helped out their neighbor.
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a fiery crash on Raymond Road Tuesday. Anthony L. Koger, III, 24, of Madison died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday. Koger was traveling on Raymond Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison police, witnesses said his car left the...
One man was killed and two were injured after a pontoon boat exploded in Wisconsin on Friday. The Walworth County Sheriff says the explosion was reported on Lauderdale Lakes in LaGrange, southeast Wisconsin at 12:33 p.m. The sheriff's office says three men who worked for a local pier service were...
LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one.
The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin.
“I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said.
WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience.
The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
One woman is dead after an early morning crash Sunday on Hwy. 29 in Shawano County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 12:15 a.m. near St. Augustine Street in the town of Maple Grove. Shawano County officials say the woman was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 29 when she...
The 29-year-old Shakopee man who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday has been identified as a U.S. Marine. Jared Wesley Farwell was driving a 2018 Indian Scout motorcycle southbound on Highway 169 in Eden Prairie when he lost control near Anderson Lakes Parkway at approximately 5:57 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
