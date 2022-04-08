ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Police Searching for an Individual Who Stole Cash and Cigarettes from Gas Station

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Green Bay are attempting to find the individual who stole money and cigarettes from a Citgo gas station yesterday morning. Officers were dispatched...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stole five cartons of cigarettes at Walgreens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a theft in west Columbus where they say a man stole cigarettes at a Walgreens. According to CPD, the incident took place on March 10 at 5:00pm when the suspect went behind the front counter at a Walgreens on the 2700 block of W. Broad St. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gas Station#Citgo#Gbpd
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police: Man wanted for shootings at gas stations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man in connection with shootings at two Tucson gas stations earlier this year. The TPD said the suspect was trespassing prior to both shootings. On Jan. 11, there was a shooting at the Circle K located at the intersection...
TUCSON, AZ
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man found dead in burnt Wisconsin trailer home, suspect on the run

Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect after a Minnesota man was found dead in a burnt Wisconsin trailer home. An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph P. Hadro (pictured above), the Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office, as well as the Osceola Police Department, said Monday morning. The 44-year-old is wanted in connection with the death of a Minnesota man, whose body was found following a trailer home fire last week.
OSCEOLA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

'Grandma Scam' suspects arrested in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Many people have heard of what's called a "grandma scam" — where the scam artist pretends to be a grandchild in trouble and in urgent need of money. Several older people in the Twin Cities have fallen victim this year, but now, two people are in jail after someone wise to the scam helped out their neighbor.
HASTINGS, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner identifies man killed in fiery Raymond Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a fiery crash on Raymond Road Tuesday. Anthony L. Koger, III, 24, of Madison died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday. Koger was traveling on Raymond Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison police, witnesses said his car left the...
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 29 crash

One woman is dead after an early morning crash Sunday on Hwy. 29 in Shawano County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 12:15 a.m. near St. Augustine Street in the town of Maple Grove. Shawano County officials say the woman was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 29 when she...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy