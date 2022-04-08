Hail Hydra! Can the Dodge April Fool’s Joke Become a Reality?

This supercar is the perfect combination of Ferrari V12 power and electric performance. Ferrari has been known for a century for its work and technological innovation within the automotive community. This brand was fueled mainly by a distinct need for speed and racing heritage that couldn't be beaten, which practically forced them to continue to get better with every new model. Unlike many brands, these cars were made to go fast and look good, and they did that exceptionally well. So, of course, what would a fast car be without a wicked prototype to show the bridge between old and new? That's precisely what this particular car is, and now it could be yours!

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO