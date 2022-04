When writing complex data processing, we often find hash tables very useful. But when you decide to use your object as a key, it’s elementary to implement it the wrong way. The problem is about the way we write our objects, and how we write them. It seems impossible to make this mistake - modify a key of HashMap. However, one day it could happen. For example, a user's role gets new permission throughout a business logic. After adding it, `hashCode` will change, and the user's data is gone. It seems a common problem: don't modify it, and it will be okay.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 3 DAYS AGO