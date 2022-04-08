Pedestrian Mowed Down Has Been Identified- Kentucky State Police Seeks Help from the Public

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision SCDN Graphics Department

Kentucky State News

Kentucky State Police Post 2 Detectives have identified the deceased pedestrian involved in the fatal crash on US 79 as Venancio Jimenez-Alvarez, 31. Kentucky State Police Detectives were assisted in this investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Office out of Louisville, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police Post 2 Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating any vehicles involved or persons who have knowledge of the collision that took place during the early morning hours.

Kentucky State Police Post 2 can be reached at 270-676-3313; the case remains under investigation by Detective Brian Graves.