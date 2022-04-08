ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Mowed Down Has Been Identified- Kentucky State Police Seeks Help from the Public

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal CollisionSCDN Graphics Department

Kentucky State News

Kentucky State Police Post 2 Detectives have identified the deceased pedestrian involved in the fatal crash on US 79 as Venancio Jimenez-Alvarez, 31.  Kentucky State Police Detectives were assisted in this investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Office out of Louisville, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police Post 2 Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating any vehicles involved or persons who have knowledge of the collision that took place during the early morning hours. 

Kentucky State Police Post 2 can be reached at 270-676-3313; the case remains under investigation by Detective Brian Graves.

Comments / 7

Ladonna Kay Lee
3d ago

why use the word, " mowed " down,? sounds so cold.....the person apparently didn't realize it was a person, and like many hit a animal and kept going.....

Reply(2)
5
CORNBREAD N CHICKEN
3d ago

when i hit a deer 3 yrs ago i immediately stopped to check the damage so dont tell me whoever did this didnt stop i just dont buy that excuse this is vehicular homicide !!! i pray for the victims family

Reply
2
