Flathead County, MT

Rigging the Vote

 3 days ago

The Flathead County Republican Central Committee has been in shambles for years. I left the committee when then-chair John Fuller announced an edict that members could not publicly support Republican candidates during the primary. Under the guise of “fairness,” the directive was intended to pave the way for Greg Gianforte’s election....

Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the 'Election Fraud'… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Flathead Beacon

District Court Blocks New Voting Laws

A district court judge in Yellowstone County on Wednesday temporarily blocked four new election administration laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature that have been challenged by the Montana Democratic Party and a coalition of Indigenous and voter advocacy organizations. In his order granting the injunction, Judge Michael Moses said...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
Flathead Beacon

Montanans' Constitutional Right to Privacy is at Risk

The IRS recently attempted to require facial recognition scans to pay taxes online. Under their plan, folks would have had to submit a scan of their face to a third-party company to access basic online government services. After strong pushback from privacy advocates, including Senator Jon Tester, the IRS backed off that scheme. But it shows there is a push to let big tech companies collaborate with government agencies to collect more of people’s personal data, and how little safeguards we have in place to prevent overreach.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Fix It Yourself

From now until elections we’re gonna hear more of it. That trust us, we’ll “fix it” phrase politicians utter during reelection cycles yet never do much to help homeowners with taxes during legislative sessions. Too often in the Montana Legislature, the majority party ignores the plight...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

$1.5 Million Kalispell High School Levy Heads to Voters

The Kalispell public high school district is requesting a $1.5 million general fund levy to support academic programs and activities, technology, curriculum and the rising costs of general operations, which includes salaries, benefits, utilities and insurance. The board of trustees voted unanimously to pursue the levy at its March 29 meeting.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Support Neumann for Montana House of Representatives

A river is rising. A river of justice, mercy, and faithfulness. Contributing to this river rising is the candidacy of Constance Neumann, running for Montana House of Representatives for District 9. I heard Constance Neumann speak at a March Pachyderm meeting (open to all). I saw a person who could and would represent me and my family with high-caliber intelligence, truth, conviction, boldness, and grace. Constance Neumann stands for life (from conception), freedom for all, small business, private property rights, limited government, Montana State and United States Constitutions, state’s rights versus federal overreach, judicial reform, importance of family integrity, and Constitutional originalism (including Article Five). Therefore, I see a rising river of judicial reform (against justices blocking the will of the people enacted by state legislation), of a safe zone for life (especially protecting the unborn against abortion), and of replacing unfaithful RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) with true Constitutional conservatives. May this river of justice, mercy and faithfulness continue to rise with high-quality candidates across Montana and this wonderful nation, the United States of America.
MONTANA STATE

