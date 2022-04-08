Fire fundraiser

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang for a fundraiser to help victims impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire.

Money raised from the event will benefit the Eastland Community and ensure that the Mounted Patrol will have the resources and means to respond during the next disaster.

The come and go event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Fannin Terrace Baptist Church, 2800 Mogford St., Midland. Each plate will sell for $10 and will come with choice of a burger or cheeseburger, beans, chips, and a drink.

To pre-order or for more information, visit tinyurl.com/3xbdkz8c.