Alameda County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, Eastern Santa Clara Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hermosa Foot Hills, Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Hermosa Foot Hills, the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Rapid City area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon until 4 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest wind gusts are expected late this afternoon and this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 447 PM MST, a dust channel was 14 miles northwest of Dolan Springs, near White Hills, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * Highway 93 between Temple Bar Road and Dolan Springs. Locations impacted include...White Hills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches with totals up to 30 inches over higher remote terrain. * WHERE...Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades from Highway 62 south to Howard Prairie, including Lake of the Woods on Highway 140 and Mt. Ashland. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Conway, Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Arkansas. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Perry, southeastern Conway and southwestern Faulkner Counties through 730 PM CDT At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Adona, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Conway... Morrilton Perryville... Mayflower Wooster... Oppelo Menifee... Perry Adona... Houston Sequoya Park... Toad Suck Wye Mountain... Plumerville Bigelow... Casa Aplin... Fourche Antioch in Perry County... Oak Grove in Perry County This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 114 and 136. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Le Flore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LE FLORE COUNTY At 807 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Heavener, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Heavener... Heavener Runestone State Park Hodgen HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coal, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Target Area: Coal; Johnston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Atoka, Coal and Johnston. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Over an inch of rain has fallen and another inch of rainfall is possible - Some locations that will experience flooding include Atoka, Coalgate, Wapanucka, Stringtown, Lehigh, Bromide, Olney, Clarita, Phillips, Atoka Reservoir, Chockie, northern McGee Creek Lake and Redden. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COAL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Latimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Latimer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LATIMER COUNTY At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Bengal, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Latimer County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is discouraged because of the conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent, or likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with up to 20 inches over higher remote terrain. * WHERE...Portions of the Coast Range, Kalmiopsis in Josephine County, and the Cascade Foothills and the Ashland Watershed in Jackson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Humboldt Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Humboldt County through 530 PM PDT At 457 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orick, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Accumulation of small hail may lead to slippery roads. Locations impacted include Orick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is discouraged because of the conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet through this evening, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3500 feet beginning tonight, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches with up to 14 inches over higher terrain. * WHERE...The Marble Mountains in western Siskiyou County. This includes portions of Sawyers Bar Road and Highway 96. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 17:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central Douglas County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with up to 20 inches over higher terrain. * WHERE...South Central Douglas County along the Umpqua Divide including a short portion of Highway 227 near Tiller and Interstate 5 including Canyon Mountain Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will not be constant. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT today until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest winds expected this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascade Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON Heavy snow has ended. Expecting light snow showers to continue overnight. Additional snow accumulations between 3 to 5 inches possible before early Tuesday morning.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

