Netflix Earnings: The 3 Most Important Things to Watch

By Daniel Sparks
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManagement provided a weak first-quarter outlook for subscriber growth. Netflix admitted that competition may be having some negative impacts on the company's growth trajectory. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...

BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This new Netflix docuseries is positively shocking

Your next true-crime obsession has arrived on Netflix. Not only does the newly released docuseries Bad Vegan add a buzzy new title to this genre in the streamer’s library. But this is also another story with a grifter at its core — along the lines of The Tinder Swindler and Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The true-crime series that’s taking Netflix by storm globally

Sarma Melngailis, the former celebrity restaurateur at the heart of Netflix’s wildly popular new true-crime series Bad Vegan, is not at all happy with how the streamer is marketing its newest hit property. In fact, she’s gone on record insisting she’s “sick” over how Netflix (as she sees it)...
TV SERIES
E! News

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

This brutal new Netflix suspense movie is leaving viewers in tears

2022 is going to be a huge year for Netflix original movies, with big titles coming soon including Ana de Armas’ much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. As well as Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, plus huge recent releases like Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project. Another big Netflix original film in recent weeks has been Against the Ice, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a story that’s leaving some viewers emotionally devastated at the heroism and courage displayed herein.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
ScreenCrush

Netflix’s Longest-Running Series Is Ending

Netflix is not one to let a show linger around. Whether viewership drops off past a certain point, or because the company has some secret data that’s guiding the decision, most of the company’s original series get canceled after just a handful of seasons. Even “hit” Netflix shows are often wrapped up after Season 3 or 4; only the biggest of the site’s series, like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, have broken through that unofficial threshold and gotten close to 100 total episodes. (Surprisingly, no Netflix show has run for more than 100 episodes.)
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's No. 1 Show Is Completely Ridiculous

Although Netflix subscribers have access to a wealth of mind-bending content and award-winning movies and television shows, most are choosing the latest weird series in the streamer's catalog. The meme-inspired Is It Cake? series has taken the top spot on the Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart, beating out The Adam Project and Inventing Anna. The show is also at the top of the TV Shows and Kids program charts. Fans of the series have been buzzing about it from the moment it was released on Friday.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to watch HBO Max on Roku

Both HBO and Roku want you to start consuming as quickly as possible. Is HBO Max on Roku devices? You bet. It’s arguably one of the top attractions on the Roku platform, thanks to shows like Watchmen and Peacemaker, and movies like Dune and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Here’s how to get started streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

When it comes to watching TV and a home theater system, nothing beats a 70-inch 4K smart TV. The problem is, good ones can be pretty expensive, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on a 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED smart TV going for just $500, down from its normal price of $830. That’s a whopping $330 discount and probably one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find today.
ELECTRONICS

