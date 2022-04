POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after another school in Western North Carolina was the target of an online threat. Polk County Schools Superintendent Aaron Greene says parents were notified Sunday night, April 10, of an investigation regarding a threat. He says law enforcement and Polk County Schools administration received a report on Sunday of "messaging on social media regarding a potential violent act at Polk County Early College" Monday, April 11. Officials immediately began investigating the report and determined there was "no reason to believe students and staff will be in any danger attending school."

