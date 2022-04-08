Free Community Art Program Offered for Children in Grades 1-4 at WIU

MADISON, Wis. — Spring is quickly approaching, and the weather is getting warmer, which means Madison’s roads and trails will soon be filled with bikers. Over the next few months and until the end of May, hundreds of kids will get their hands on new bikes of their own thanks to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison’s efforts. The non-profit works each year to collect and repair older bikes destined for disposal so they can be repurposed and given to kids who might not be able to afford one.

