ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach Community Easter Egg Hunt set for April 16

OBA
OBA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Orange Beach, Ala. (OBA) - A Community Easter Egg Hunt will be hosted by...

www.obawebsite.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

'Hunting' for local Easter egg events

SANDUSKY — Several signs, like daylight saving time and March Madness college basketball games, signal the arrival of spring. Another good indicator to welcome in the season: upcoming Easter egg hunts. Several local organizations and entities have recently announced when they’ll host the family-friendly events. Most notably, Sandusky’s...
SANDUSKY, OH
WMBB

Publix coming to north Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new grocery store is coming to north Panama City on Highway 231. Blackwater Resources, LLC has started the groundwork for the Panama City Centre, which will be located between Highway 231 and Highway 390, according to city officials. “The new shopping center will include Publix, Publix Liquor Store, 9,800 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
OBA

Orange Beach OKs $899,000 for wildlife center, trail shop

Grant will help in build-out of wildlife enclosures in new center. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – All the buzz at the March 15 council meeting may have been about Orange Beach voting to form a city school system in a breakaway move from Baldwin County. But Coastal Resources Director Phillip West breathed a sigh of relief later when the council agreed to spend $899,000 on the new Wildlife Center and Trail Maintenance Shed.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Orange Beach, AL
Society
Orange Beach, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg Hunt#Police#Popcorn#Orange Beach Community
WMBB

Update: Two deaths under investigation in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating two deaths Wednesday morning. “The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post this morning that held information about a possible crime. BCSO Criminal Investigations began an investigation,” deputies wrote in a news release. Then at about 7 a.m. “a body […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Catfish 100.1

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
AL.com

Foley acreage sells for big buck

Investors paid $3 million cash for 38 acres at 20324 Miflin Road in Foley, and plan to build a multi-family development on the site, according to Realtors. Cody Maley of Scout South Properties represented the sellers and Meredith Harris of Re/Max of Orange Beach represented the buyers. The commercial land has 1.283 front feet on Baldwin County 20 and is located between Ala. 59 and Juniper Street.
FOLEY, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: “Too many roaches to count” at one Morgan County spot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three different spots around north Alabama are trying to improve after earning scores in the 60′s on their most recent health inspections. The Marathon Fast Food at Highway 20 just west of Highway 67 has the lowest score in north Alabama this week with a 62. Inspectors there found grease dripping from a hood filter, mold in the ice machine, no sanitizer in the dishwasher, no soap in the women’s restroom, dirty dishes stored with clean ones, unlabeled pest control chemicals in the kitchen and “too many roaches present to count”.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy