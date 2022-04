NEW YORK -- They have gone from enemies to partners.Uber and yellow taxis in New York City will now be working together. There is now a new agreement and CBS2's Alice Gainer has more on whether it will be good for riders.City yellow taxi drivers have been battling ride-share apps for business for years, but Uber has been dealing with a driver shortage, which has meant longer wait times and higher fares."Yellow cab is very easy to get," one New Yorker said.The pandemic made everything worse."It is a real struggle, I must confess," one driver said."It's picking up, but not...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 DAYS AGO