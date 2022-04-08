Amazon To Appeal Its Defeat To New York Union
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) looks to appeal its loss to New York union organizers, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Roughly 55% of the workers who cast valid votes from a Staten Island facility named JFK8 chose to side with Amazon Labor Union.
- WSJ notes that Amazon has accused the union organizers of threatening employees into voting in favor of the union.
- Amazon also blamed the NLRB for suppressing voter turnout.
- Amazon also protested against NLRB's complaints alleging Amazon influenced the votes.
- Amazon was disappointed by the election results as it preferred to establish a direct relationship with employees.
- ALU has denied Amazon's allegations and looked to a favorable decision.
- The Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union, leading the Alabama facility campaign, alleged Amazon of threatening and avenging supporters and sought a review of the election.
- Amazon had also filed objections against the RWDSU, questioning its integrity.
- ALU claimed that over 50 Amazon warehouses nationwide had expressed interest in organizing.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.45% at $3,170 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
