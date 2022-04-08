ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

16 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pe3kt_0f3GMQBI00
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) rose 34.5% to $5.44 in pre-market trading.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 31.9% to $0.5891 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Thursday. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained ENDRA Life Sciences with a Buy and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.
  • MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) rose 29.1% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. MedAvail shares jumped 64% on Thursday after Ally Bridge Group reported in a Form4 filing a purchase of roughly 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares rose 20.7% to $11.65 in pre-market trading after surging 53% on Thursday.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 19% to $4.60 in pre-market trading. The stock is top Reddit short squeeze mention on Friday.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) rose 17% to $11.90 in pre-market trading after dipping 83% on Thursday.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) rose 13.1% to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares rose 9.8% to $1.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Exicure, Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 8.7% to $0.2270 in pre-market trading. Exicure recently reported year-end cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $48.3 million that will fund its current operations into Q4 of 2022.
  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) rose 5.4% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced it appointed Bruce Lowthers to CEO and reaffirmed guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2022.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares fell 9.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. IMAC Holdings shares surged 19% on Thursday after the company announced it completed a pilot program with Walmart for its The Black Space retail chiropractic concept locations and affirmed its commitment to growth.
  • Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) fell 8.6% to $2.02 in pre-market trading. Mobiquity Technologies recently said it has been selected by A-Nation as its data and programmatic advertising provider.
  • XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) fell 6.9% to $28.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 6.5% to $0.3550 in pre-market trading.
  • Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell 6.5% to $1.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) fell 5.2% to $19.10 in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Pre Market Trading#Biofrontera Inc#Bfri#Ndra#Hc Wainwright Co#Endra Life Sciences#Medavail Holdings#Mdvl#Ally Bridge Group#Form4#Sbfm#Aterian#Blue Water Vaccines#Better Therapeutics#Bttx#Taoping Inc#Taop#Exicure#Paysafe Limited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy