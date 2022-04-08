ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey’s Sunrise First Warn Forecast (4/8) Sunny and Dry Again Today

crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Sunny skies and breezy. High: 82. Winds: N 10 – 20 mph. Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Low: 49. Winds: E 10 mph. Saturday: Sunny skies. High: 85. Winds: S 10 – 20 mph. Extended forecast: Sunday through Thursday: Highs in the 80’s to near...

www.crossroadstoday.com

KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful Friday ahead, staying sunny and warm for the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve got a similar start to our Friday morning compared to the last few days with temperatures on the cooler side, so you’ll want to grab the jacket or light coat as you head out the door. High pressure continues to settle into the region and that will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast over the next few days as well as our warmer afternoons.
KLTV

Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with some patchy fog, though not near as much as what we saw yesterday morning. Expect lots of sunshine today and temperatures will warm from the 40s this morning into the 70s this afternoon. A few clouds begin to roll in tomorrow, but most of the day looks warm and breezy. Temperatures will near 80 degrees by Thursday afternoon. Another storm system is on the way and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move through late in the day Thursday. Some storms could become strong to severe with another round of hail and high wind possible. Rain ends early on Friday with some clearing Friday afternoon. It will be cooler with blustery north winds Friday and then begin to warm up with lots of sunshine this weekend.
EAST TEXAS, PA
El Paso News

Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Sunny day with some breezy winds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re starting off the week with spring-like temperatures and some breezy winds before we hit another 80 mark mid week. Monday will be a warm day with afternoon highs nearing 70s. Expect some breezy winds as a low pressure system passes New Mexico.
EL PASO, TX

