Riko's Pizza has a new address in Stamford — formerly home to a landmark French restaurant. The local favorite for thin-crust pies, with locations in Stamford, Norwalk and Long Island, officially opened Tuesday at 2010 West Main Street. The new space, which was home to La Bretagne from 1983 until its closing in 2016, is about three times the size of its now-former Selleck Street restaurant, said co-owner Rico Imbrogno. (The Selleck Street pizzeria has closed.)

STAMFORD, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO