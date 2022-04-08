ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Caixabank has sufficient provisions to withstand current uncertainty, CEO says

By Jesús Aguado
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHDop_0f3GLp1800

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank has adequate provisions to face potential future losses given the current market uncertainty, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Gonzalo Gortazar said on Friday.

A day earlier, the Bank of Spain told lenders to monitor credit risks of customers most exposed to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urged banks not to release provisions, which were boosted during the pandemic, given the current uncertainty.

“At the end of 2021, the unallocated amount of the pandemic-related provision is more than 1.4 billion euros, so we are comfortable with the existing cushion to absorb any losses that might happen,” Gortazar told shareholders during the bank’s annual meeting.

Caixabank’s pandemic-related provisions fell by around a fifth in 2021 compared to the previous year, boosting the lender’s recurrent net profit by more than 70%.

The Bank of Spain is monitoring the evolution of state-backed loans granted in the pandemic as repayment freezes are lifted and indirect impacts from the Ukraine war show up in credit portfolios.

The central bank’s Director General for Supervision Mercedes Olano said on Thursday that she expected an increase in bad loans but that should be manageable as Spanish banks’ exposure to Russia was limited.

Gortazar told investors that Caixabank was confident that credit quality this year would remain at “very adequate” levels.

At the end of December, the bank’s non-performing loans accounted for 3.6% of total lending, in line with the previous quarter.

Shareholders are expected to approve a gross cash dividend of 0.1463 euros per share against 2021 earnings, representing a 50% pay-out.

Caixabank aims for a dividend cash pay-out policy of between 50-60% of 2022 consolidated earnings.

Investors will also be asked to approve a reduction of the group’s outstanding share capital of up to 10%.

($1 = 0.9199 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Line Of Credit#Russia#The Bank Of Spain#Spanish
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
MarketWatch

Apple can withstand production disruptions in China, analysts say

Apple Inc. manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group is pausing its Shenzhen, China, operations amid COVID-19 protocols in the city, but analysts aren’t yet sweating possible effects on Apple. Foxconn. 2354,. -1.45%. , also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said Sunday that it had “adjusted the production line to...
TECHNOLOGY
Fox News

Paving The Way For Digital Banking Ft. Current CEO Stuart Sopp

This week, Liz sits down with CEO and Founder of Current Stuart Sopp, to discuss how it was possible to start a digital banking tool from the ground up. Stuart shares how through his previous banking career, he saw a pattern of wealth inequality and sought to correct it. In a world of prestigious financial institutions, Stuart’s goal is to help people get access to more credit opportunities and savings rates that beat inflation.
BUSINESS
Metro International

Delta and Virgin Atlantic CEOs say demand is robust

LONDON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines Inc and partner Virgin Atlantic said on Tuesday demand was strong despite the conflict in Ukraine and they could currently pass on higher fuel costs to customers in ticket prices. “We have not seen a spike in cancellations,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Philippine fintech Voyager raises $210 mln, gains 'unicorn' status

MANILA, April 12 (Reuters) - Philippine technology company Voyager Innovations said on Tuesday it has raised $210 million in its latest funding round, allowing the firm to achieve “unicorn status” given its $1.4 billion valuation. SIG Venture Capital, the Asian venture capital arm of SIG, Singapore-based global investor...
WORLD
Reuters

Japan Finance Minister says Tokyo is closely communicating with U.S. on FX moves

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will communicate closely with the United States and other countries to respond to currency moves appropriately, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said, ratcheting up warnings against any sharp moves as the yen fell to six-year lows against the dollar. Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Suzuki stressed the importance of stable currency moves, saying rapid moves were undesirable.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Argentina's March inflation will exceed 6%, says economy minister

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - Argentina’s inflation rate in March will surpass 6% to reach the highest monthly growth in consumer prices so far this year, the economy minister said Monday, as the country struggles with an extended period of surging costs for many goods and services. “The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Pendal says Perpetual's offer significantly undervalues investment manager

April 12 (Reuters) - Pendal Group Ltd (PDL.AX) said on Tuesday the A$2.40 billion ($1.78 billion) non-binding takeover offer from asset manager Perpetual Ltd (PPT.AX) "significantly undervalued" the Australian investment manager. The A$6.23 per share offer for Pendal, a former unit of Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX), was first disclosed on...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy