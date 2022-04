Katie Holmes and her look-alike daughter Suri Cruise were all smiles on a walk in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. Suri Cruise, 15, took another stroll with mom Katie Holmes, 43, in New York City on Sunday, March 20. The mother-daughter duo were seen walking side-by-side in the SoHo neighborhood with big smiles on their faces. Suri, whose dad is Tom Cruise, looked particularly happy to be out and about with her famous mother. The teenager was visibly laughing as she pulled down her orange face mask to enjoy a sip of her coffee. Katie could similarly be seen grinning underneath her black face mask.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO