Dry weekend features sunshine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’ll be the perfect time for outdoor activities this weekend, as temperatures climb to the 50s in the metro. It’ll be warm and dry all weekend, and the snow pack will continue to melt in southern Minnesota. It’ll be cloudy most of the day Friday with some slivers of sunshine poking through in central Minnesota. Credit: CBS By noon on Friday, temps will near 43 degrees in the metro for a high of 46 by mid-afternoon. It’ll reach a little closer to 50 degrees in the southwestern part of the state. Then on Saturday, the Twin Cities region will see 53 degrees. Up north, temps will reach the 40s. Sunday will see the warmest daytime high since November, with southwestern Minnesota pushing into the 70s. Credit: CBS It will get a little rainy on Monday with some steadier rain expected on Tuesday for a spring storm. Some snow is possible, which could bring slushy accumulation.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO