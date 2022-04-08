ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Dry weekend features sunshine

By Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls
utv44.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Highs for Saturday stick close to 60. It will not be as windy as Friday but...

WAFF

Strong storms possible this evening, weekend looks dry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are still monitoring a conditional threat of strong to severe storms development for the rest of the afternoon into the evening. Areas of clearing to our west into MS and Central AL will need to be watched closely over the next few hours. If storm...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Warm, dry stretch coming to an end, rain heading in to start the weekend

PITTSBURGH — The beautiful, dry stretch comes to an end tonight. Grab your umbrella and keep it hand for the start of the weekend. Mild temperatures through the evening, showers will develop this evening and continue on and off through Saturday. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 60s with breezy conditions, winds could gust up to 30 mph. Showers linger overnight into Sunday morning before ending.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama stays dry through the weekend

DRY DAYS: Dry weather is forecast for all of Alabama through early next week, with below-average temperatures. With a partly sunny sky Friday, we expect a high between 62 and 65 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will feature a sunny sky with highs staying in the low to mid 60s. Mornings will be chilly; the low Saturday morning will be between 36 and 42 degrees, and most communities across north and central Alabama will drop into the 30s early Sunday morning with frost likely. Colder spots will be at or just below freeing at daybreak Sunday; growers, beware.
ALABAMA STATE
WDSU

Colder This Weekend But Staying Dry

Tornado watches were issued for the Northshore last night where nearly everyone there found a thunderstorm, but few storms affected the South Shore. I’ll be thankful every single time we can dodge a severe storm event!. Temperatures actually warmed behind the cold front that passed through today as sinking...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Warm, Dry Spring Weekend Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’ll be the perfect time for outdoor activities this weekend, as temperatures climb to the 50s in the metro. It’ll be warm and dry all weekend, and the snow pack will continue to melt in southern Minnesota. It’ll be cloudy most of the day Friday with some slivers of sunshine poking through in central Minnesota. Credit: CBS By noon on Friday, temps will near 43 degrees in the metro for a high of 46 by mid-afternoon. It’ll reach a little closer to 50 degrees in the southwestern part of the state. Then on Saturday, the Twin Cities region will see 53 degrees. Up north, temps will reach the 40s. Sunday will see the warmest daytime high since November, with southwestern Minnesota pushing into the 70s. Credit: CBS It will get a little rainy on Monday with some steadier rain expected on Tuesday for a spring storm. Some snow is possible, which could bring slushy accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Foggy Start To Warm, Dry Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday is starting off cloudy and foggy, but by mid-morning, it’ll be back to sunshine. Skies are grey because of the moisture coming off Lake Superior, combined with the effects of the melting snow from Friday. It’s looking quiet and mild for the rest of the weekend; temps will top out at 51 in the metro on Saturday and 58 on Sunday. Credit: CBS While winds won’t be an issue Saturday, they’ll come into play late Sunday and into Monday. Sunday afternoon, they’ll shift towards the east, helping to dry out the atmosphere. Monday will stay mostly dry before a storm system moves in. Credit: CBS A mix of rain and snow will develop late Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday. Many areas will see 3/4 of an inch of precipitation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

After a day of wild weather the Suncoast dries out and sunshine returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The front that helped produce severe weather and a tornado on the Suncoast yesterday is now far south. Drier air will filter in today and humidity will drop, skies become sunny, winds blow lightly and daytime high temperatures drop a few degrees. It should be a lovely day on the Suncoast.
SARASOTA, FL
WTOK-TV

Warm sunshine, cool nights persist through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The week is winding down, and we’re heading into a weekend with a running start of sunshine, chilly mornings, and unseasonably cool afternoons. Outdoor weekend activities are go for launch! Saturday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 41 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 71 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 44 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 72 degrees.
MERIDIAN, MS
KOMU

Forecast: Rain continues off/on today, sunshine returns this weekend

A rainy evening helped lead to additional rain accumulations across the state overnight and more is to come today. This rain is much needed as we have been in a rainfall deficit for the last several months now. While rain is likely today, these showers will be much lighter than yesterday, so totals are not expected to be high - ranging from 0.25" to 0.40" through tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Dry weekend ahead for Alabama; more active weather next week

RADAR CHECK: The large mass of rain and storms that brought flooding, strong winds and some hail to Alabama this morning is pretty much out of the state this afternoon; storms linger over the far southeast counties. The sky is clearing over west Alabama, where temperatures have recovered into the low 70s. Additional showers and a few thunderstorms will likely develop ahead of a cold front over the western side of the state over the new few hours, moving eastward this evening.
ALABAMA STATE
Post Register

Rain and snow back for the weekend dry and warmer next week

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A mix of Sun and clouds are expected to arrive in our area Friday just in time for the weekend. Warmer temperatures in the upper 50's and lower 60's will stick around for the weekend with lows in the upper 30's and 40's. A cold...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Spring sunshine to last all weekend but wintry showers then forecast

The warm and sunny weather is to continue over the weekend and Britons are set to bask in temperatures of up to 20C, but colder and wetter conditions will take over next week.Temperatures are well above the average on Friday afternoon, with the mercury hitting 19C in the London and Birmingham areas.Looking ahead to the next few days, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “It may well be the shortest weekend of the year, because the clocks go forward, but it will be one of the sunniest.“It’s going to be blue skies almost across the board on both Saturday and...
ENVIRONMENT

