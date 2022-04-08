ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid cases continue to surge in Washington D.C.

By Kayleigh Thomas
(WWLP) – Three big names in Washington DC tested positive for covid-19 Thursday.

Speaker of Massachusetts House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi and Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Raphael Warnock of Georgia. Both Collins and Warnock voted on the floor of the senate before announcing their positive test later in the day.

How to update COVID-19 vaccines? US experts wrestle with finding answer

The three join a growing list of high-profile covid cases this week, including attorney general Merrick Garland.

Scott Smith
3d ago

looks like that vaccine work real well done it you get vaccinated then get boosted and you still get covid-19 hope you can read my sarcasm

