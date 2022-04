Good afternoon Colleen; my name is Ethan Carey. You don't know me because you were only five years old when I bagged groceries at your Fairport, New York store in 1967. I grew up in Fairport and became accustomed to having a Wegmans Food Market close by until my wife and I moved to New Fairfield, Connecticut in 1979. That's when the 'Wegman's Withdrawals' began.

DANBURY, CT ・ 18 DAYS AGO