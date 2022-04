ANSONIA — The inside is dusty, grimy and in disrepair, but if the city has its way, the Ansonia Opera House will once again be a destination spot. “In terms of where we want to go, it’s basically bring that opera house back as a social entertainment venue in a new way for the city,” corporation counsel John Marini said. “We think it will be an amazing enhancement, and amazing bonus for Main Street and Ansonia.”

ANSONIA, CT ・ 20 DAYS AGO