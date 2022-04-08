Thandiwe Newton and Chris Pine dish on their new spy thriller, 'All the Old Knives'

“I think they’re f*cking losers,” spy veteran Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) says with characteristic brutal honesty to Mi5 superior Diana Taverner (Kristen Scott Thomas) when asked if he really cares for his team of rejects, while they sit on a park bench at 2 am in the middle of a national crisis. “But they’re my losers,” he says with loyal punctuation. This moment might sum up “Slow Horses,” in a nutshell, a darkly humorous British espionage thriller featuring a rogue, insubordinate spy old-timer, who is the boss of Slough House: a punitive dumping ground shithole and spy division for banished agents, f*ck ups, and castaways who have been exiled from the main Regent’s Park M15 HQ for embarrassing career-ending blunders of one sort or another.
