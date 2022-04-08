Thandiwe Newton and Chris Pine dish on their new spy thriller, 'All the Old Knives'

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sonya Walger (For All Mankind) has signed on to star alongside Hayley Erin (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) and Tony Amendola (Annabelle) in the horror-thriller, New Life. The film from writer-director John Rosman centers around a deadly cat and mouse game in the Pacific Northwest. Walger will play Elsa, a brilliant “fixer” assigned to capture a mysterious woman on the run. As the snare of the pursuit tightens, Elsa must fight her own secret battle with ALS to stay on top of the explosive case, before it reaches an apocalyptic endgame. Justin Ross (The Old Ways, The...

MOVIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO