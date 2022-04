The Cleveland Browns have yet to figure out what to do with Baker Mayfield. The Cleveland Browns have yet to find a deal they like (or like enough) to move on from former starter Baker Mayfield. The former first-overall pick remains on the roster with an $18 million roster hit. That seems to be the issue for most teams, this late in the offseason, most of the teams have used a lot of their cap.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO