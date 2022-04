Click here to read the full article. TikTok… boom! Lin-Manuel Miranda, the multihyphenate who composed eight songs for Disney’s “Encanto” soundtrack, gave thanks to TikTok users who have made hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” go viral on the platform — and helped push the film’s album to the top of the charts worldwide. “I wanted to take a moment to thank you all for all of your outstanding videos featuring songs from ‘Encanto’ that have helped make it one of the top soundtracks on TikTok and all over the world,” Miranda said in a video shared by TikTok’s PR team. He...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 19 DAYS AGO