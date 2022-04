TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State catcher Grant Magill continues to step up for the Sycamores as they move into the heart of conference play. Head coach Mitch Hannahs says Grant has been doing big things for this team all season long. “Grant’s been good all year. Grant has his best at-bats in key […]

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 36 MINUTES AGO