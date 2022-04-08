ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man dead, woman hospitalized after being shot in vehicle

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after they were shot in their vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Friday around 1:50...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Belmont, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Florida man pleads guilty to killing wife, putting body in trunk after she asked for divorce

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to killing his wife and putting her body in the trunk of his car after she asked for a divorce. The State Attorney's Office for Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida announced Gerard Stewart entered the plea March 29, for the death of his wife Julie Ann Stewart. He was reportedly previously convicted of tampering with evidence, but WJXT-TV reports a jury deadlocked on murder charges in February.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Police
WYFF4.com

Georgia woman arrested after argument in hospital parking garage turns deadly

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. The charges against a 69-year-old Georgia woman have been upgraded after the 78-year-old woman she allegedly pushed into the path of a car, trapping her underneath, died. Atlanta police said Gloria Franklin, of Powder Springs, initially was charged with aggravated assault. An...
ATLANTA, GA
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 46

Woman dead after being struck by car Sunday night in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night near Windsor Street SW and Eugenia Street SW. The incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. It is not known if the driver stayed on the scene. The investigation is active and in its early stages.
ATLANTA, GA
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy