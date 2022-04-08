ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Climate change protesters block London's Tower Bridge, vow more disruption

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Climate change activists forced the closure of London’s famous Tower Bridge on Friday in the latest protest ahead of what they have warned will be even more disruptive action in the British capital.

The Extinction Rebellion (XR) group said two protesters had released flares after dangling from the bridge by suspension cords and a large banner had been hung over its side as part of a campaign to force the government to end its reliance on fossil fuels.

Police said the bridge was closed to traffic and officers were on the scene.

XR and other environmental groups have been staging daily protests at oil facilities in London and elsewhere in Britain since last Friday, and have vowed their “April Rebellion” will cause more significant disruption in the capital next week.

They want the government to commit to ending all new fossil fuel infrastructure immediately, and have said their tactics would seek to “block areas of the city for as long as possible”, switching tactics from “nonviolent civil disobedience to civil resistance”.

Three years ago, the group’s protests, which included dragging a large pink boat to Oxford Circus, one of the capital’s the main shopping districts, caused traffic chaos.

“This Rebellion will centre ‘people power’ at its core, encouraging everyone to take part in nonviolent civil resistance tactics, where we will take action together, and be adaptable and agile to the response.”

Britain has committed to reaching a net zero goal for carbon emissions by 2050, but its plans have come under pressure following the Ukraine crisis.

Environmental groups expressed disappointment with the government’s long awaited energy strategy on Thursday which set out plans to expand nuclear and offshore wind power.

They also said finance minister Rishi Sunak’s message to the financial regulators that “UK sources of oil and gas have a critical role” in reducing country’s reliance on foreign fossil fuels, threatened the net zero pledge. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton)

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Labour calls for nationwide ban to block Just Stop Oil protests

Labour is calling for an immediate nationwide ban to block the Just Stop Oil demonstrations.Protests have caused “misery” for motorists, the Labour Party said in a statement on Monday, citing statistics published by the Campaign for Fair Fuel that say around one in three petrol stations in southern England have been forced to close.Labour is demanding the government bring in an injunction that would ban protests not only at oil terminals but also to stop them across Britain’s roads network. “An injunction would simplify police operations by enabling them to more easily make arrests,” the statement says. Just Stop Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine: Four arrests at oligarch's London mansion after balcony protest

Police have arrested four people after a protest at a mansion linked to Vladimir Putin ally Oleg Deripaska. Protesters have been on the balcony of 5 Belgrave Square, in central London, since midnight despite police efforts to remove them. The squatters said they were reclaiming the property for Ukrainian refugees.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Reuters

Young Australians take climate protest to prime minister's residence

SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - Student activists converged on the Australian prime minister's official residence on Friday to demand stronger action against climate change, with recent floods that killed at least 20 people giving their campaign a sense of urgency. Hundreds of school students, young trade union members and indigenous...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tower Bridge#Offshore Wind Power#Climate Change#Protest#Infrastructure#British#Xr#Oxford Circus
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says it looks like P&O broke the law

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he believed that P&O Ferries had broken the law by sacking 800 staff with immediate effect via video message and that the government would take legal action. P&O, which is owned by Dubai ports firm DP World,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Fuel protests creating ‘unacceptable’ risk of harm, police claim as climate activists block oil terminals

Police have warned that “exceptionally dangerous” fuel protests are putting activists and officers at “unacceptable” risk of harm, as climate activists claimed to have disrupted oil supplies at three terminals on their 10th day of action.In Warwickshire, activists dug a tunnel through the night – concealed by a modified caravan parked on the roadside – “under a key tanker route” to a BP terminal. At 2:30am on Saturday, around 40 protesters blocked the entrance to a terminal in Hertfordshire by “locking on” to the gates. A similar number of activists stormed a facility in Essex, climbing the loading bay...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: The UK government’s energy strategy is only hours old, but already in complete disarray

The British people are facing rocketing energy bills, and wondering how the UK can have secure energy independence for the future.The government has so far completely failed to tackle the cost of living crisis – for example, by refusing to implement Labour’s call for a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas producers making bumper profits from these high prices – to help save households up to £600 on their energy bills.Today, their relaunch moment was their second chance not just to deal with the immediate cost of living crisis, but also to provide a green energy sprint to cut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK's Sunak says treatment of P&O staff appalling

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - P&O Ferries has treated its staff appallingly, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, adding he would not pre-empt a review into government contracts with the company after it made 800 staff redundant with immediate effect. "What we're seeing is appalling, and the way...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Brexit scenarios’ partly to blame for Dover congestion, says ports chief

Intense traffic congestion around Dover is partly down to “Brexit scenarios”, according to the head of the British Ports Association.Chief executive Richard Ballantyne said the gridlock was mainly down to the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked 800 workers – but pointed to Brexit bureaucracy as another factor.“There’s still congestion,” he told Sky News on Saturday. “P&O Ferries is out of service at the moment, which is probably the main cause of all the congestion – coupled with one or two other little incidents, and other Brexit scenarios.”Mr Ballantyne added: “We’re hoping things clears as soon as possible,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy