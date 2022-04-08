ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NAVAIR program office leaders kick-off Sea-Air-Space 2022

By NAVAIR News
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsZBS_0f3GHq2h00

National Harbor, MD– Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) was one of many presenting entities at this year’s Sea Air Space 2022 Conference and Exhibition, taking place this week at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland.

Sea-Air-Space brings the U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers together for informative educational sessions, important policy discussions, and a dynamic exhibit hall floor. The event is owned and produced by the Navy League of the United States, and attracts maritime leaders from sea services around the globe.

Rear Adm. Shane Gahagan, Program Executive Officer for Program Executive Office for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)) began NAVAIR’s speaker series Monday morning by giving an overview of the program office’s recent achievements.

PEO(T) provides full life-cycle support for naval aviation aircraft, weapons, and systems operated by Sailors and Marines. This support includes research, design, development, and systems engineering; acquisition; test and evaluation; repair and modification; and in-service engineering and logistics support. PEO(T) comprises a senior staff and program offices including PMA-213: Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program; PMA-231: E-2/C-2 Airborne Command and Control Systems Program; PMA-234: Airborne Electronic Attack Systems Program; PMA-251: Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program; PMA-257: AV-8B Program; PMA-259: Air-To-Air Missiles Program; PMA-265: F/A-18 and EA-18G Program; PMA-272: Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program; and PMA-273: Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems Program.

Gahagan outlined how some program offices, such as Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems, are working across many platforms “to get us where we need to be, with the ‘Air Wing of the Future,’ innovative payloads … to go win the fight where we need to.”

He also highlighted the Airborne Electronic Attack Systems program, noting that the development of current jamming technologies such as the Next-Generation Jammer-Low Band and Mid-Band pods are “the most critical” programs in development, with the delivery of the jamming pods expected to be delivered to the fleet in the next couple of years.

Delivering a presentation about the F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office and how to change the game to deliver top products to the fleet faster was Capt. Jason M. Denney, program manager.

The F/A-18 & EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) provides critical current and future capabilities in the form of total life cycle support management (cradle to grave) for the F/A-18A-D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and EA-18G Growler weapons systems.

“Why do we change the game? I think world events specifically in the last month raised everybody’s awareness levels and the fact that there are some folks out there that wish us and our allies harm,” Denney said. “So the impetus to change the game, to change the way that we deliver acquisition products to the fleet is of the utmost importance.”

Denney said many of the ways that program offices, the government, and industry have conducted business over the years were devised in the time when people were using typewriters, and in order to keep up with emerging threats and remain competitive, there is a need to adapt.

“It all comes from the relationships, the behaviors, the alignment [between program offices, NAVAIR engineering, Fleet Readiness Centers, industry] being in a collaborative mode, rather than trying to push things over the fence—we’re all aligned to a simple goal.”

Col. Victor Argobright, program manager for Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office, showcased several of the fast-evolving unmanned, or “drone,” technologies being put to use in the Navy and Marine Corps, technologies evolving so quickly that he compared it to that of modern cell phones, using the analogy that most people will not be using their current cell phones within the next three to five years due to the pace at which they are advancing.

Argobright said unmanned aerial technology has the ability to alleviate the burden and costs related to the missions currently performed by existing aviation systems.

“Some of the fleet commanders are tired of having to spin up a V-22 [Osprey] or an H-60 [Seahawk helicopter] to deliver what amounts to be a very small package,” he said. “There’s a high desire at this point to start the learning process on how we integrate unmanned logistics and carrier strike groups into normal operations, as well as in military field command.”

Rounding out the day’s presentations was Shelby Butler, director of NAVAIR’s Small Business Program, who gave an overview explaining how potential small business partners can join NAVAIR in its mission to “provide full lifecycle support of naval aviation aircraft, weapons, and systems operated by Sailors and Marines. This includes research, design, development, system engineering, acquisition, test and evaluation, training facilities, equipment repair and modification, and in-service engineering and logistics support,” Butler said.

Butler discussed ways that NAVAIR and potential collaborative small businesses would need to achieve together in order to continue NAVAIR’s mission in support of the fleet.

The post NAVAIR program office leaders kick-off Sea-Air-Space 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NAVAIR Speakers to Present at Sea-Air-Space Expo

PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– Representatives from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) will conduct briefings in Booth 947 and other locations at the annual Sea-Air-Space Exposition, hosted by the Navy League, April 4-6 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland. This year, NAVAIR will again broadcast its booth speakers via NAVAIR’s LinkedIn page. […] The post NAVAIR Speakers to Present at Sea-Air-Space Expo appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NAVAIR, NAWC speakers extend hand to industry partners during second day of Sea-Air-Space 2022

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—The need to partner, collaborate, and innovate with small businesses and industry was the prevailing theme during the second day of speaker events presented by Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), one of many exhibitors at this week’s Sea-Air-Space 2022 Conference and Exhibition, taking place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National […] The post NAVAIR, NAWC speakers extend hand to industry partners during second day of Sea-Air-Space 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy delivers final normobaric hypoxia training device

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges program office’s (PMA-205) Naval Aviation Survival Training Program (NASTP) installed the eighth and final hypoxia trainer at the Aviation Survival Training Center (ASTC) located at Whidbey Island, Wash., this month.   The NASTP installed the Normobaric Hypoxia Trainer (NHT) in eight […] The post Navy delivers final normobaric hypoxia training device appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

All Calvert Fifth Grade students support increasing Oyster Population Initiative

Oysters in the Chesapeake Bay will soon have a new home!  Fifth-grade students in Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) are constructing oyster reef balls.  The 200+ pound concrete structures will be placed in oyster restoration sites in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries with the goal of helping to jump-start oyster populations. Through a grant […] The post All Calvert Fifth Grade students support increasing Oyster Population Initiative appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NAS Patuxent River Transitions Back to Health Protection Condition Alpha

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland – NAS Patuxent River transitioned from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo to HPCON Alpha as of April 7, 2022, as a result of falling COVID cases within the surrounding counties of Southern Maryland.   HPCONs are protocols for health protection during public health emergencies, such as a pandemic. Commanders review and update these HPCONs based on risk levels […] The post NAS Patuxent River Transitions Back to Health Protection Condition Alpha appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Aquatic Scholar Eugenie Clark To Be Honored With Forever Stamp

Affectionately known as the “Shark Lady,” pioneering marine biologist Eugenie Clark (1922-2015) spent her career working tirelessly to change public perception about sharks as well as to preserve marine environments around the world. A prolific scientist animated by an unyielding sense of curiosity, Clark conducted a series of groundbreaking experiments and carried out more than […] The post Aquatic Scholar Eugenie Clark To Be Honored With Forever Stamp appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WILDLIFE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Inaugural Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival; A Soaring Success

Drum Point Club, Lusby, Maryland (April 2, 2022) – The inaugural Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival, by any measure, was a tremendous success.  This first-ever festival was held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, on the grounds of the idyllic Drum Point Club in Lusby, MD.  It is estimated that approximately four hundred people attended the event. “We are […] The post The Inaugural Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival; A Soaring Success appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LUSBY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

TPB invites comments on the region’s long-range transportation plan

Washington, D.C. (April 1, 2022) – The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) is seeking public comment on Visualize 2045, the long-range transportation plan update for the metropolitan Washington region. Input will help elected leaders and regional planners better understand how the plan aligns with public priorities as they make decisions about the region’s […] The post TPB invites comments on the region’s long-range transportation plan appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Command And Control#Aircraft Systems#Naval Air Systems Command#Sea Air Space 2022#National Harbor#Md#The Navy League Of#Sailors And Marines#Airborne Command#Control Systems Program
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Diggs science teacher one of six state finalists for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

When his principal asked if he was interested in moving from teaching fifth grade to taking over as the school’s science teacher, Michael Johnson experienced a brief moment of doubt. Science wasn’t his favorite subject when he was in high school, but he was excited about the challenge. And he quickly developed an appreciation for science. “I […] The post Diggs science teacher one of six state finalists for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy