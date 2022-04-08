ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weather Authority: Windy and cool today

Cover picture for the articleBLUSTERY: West winds will increase later today across Alabama, averaging 15-25 mph with higher gusts. A disturbance will bring some clouds into the state, along with a few spotty showers this afternoon mainly along and north of I-20. Temperatures won’t get out of the 50s over North Alabama, and some spots...

KTAL

Cool today, sunny weekend, severe storms Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wild swings in our weather pattern will continue through next week. Today will be windy and cool, the weekend will be sunny and warm, and we’ll start out next week with a significant threat for severe weather Monday into Monday night. Windy and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are getting ahead of the impending storm, canceling and rescheduling events planned from Tuesday and forward. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 11: School closings: Follow this link Colleges: University of Mary cancels in-person classes April 12-14. Williston State College will be closing at 12:15 p.m. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFOR

Warm and Windy Today, But Storms Move In Tuesday

After a chilly start this morning, we’ll see nice weather this afternoon. We’ll see sunny skies with highs ranging from the mid-60’s across Northern Oklahoma to the mid-80’s across Southern parts of the state. Our next chance of storms moves in Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see severe...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Showers later today, severe storms possible Wednesday

MOISTURE LEVELS RISING: We will bring in the chance scattered showers and thunderstorms across Alabama later today as moisture levels are rising. Not an “all day” kind of rain, but some spots will see a passing shower or storm later this morning or during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 70s. Not much change tomorrow; a few random, scattered showers or storms are possible with a high in the 76-80 degree range.
ALABAMA STATE
WJCL

Another cool, breezy day but warmer weather awaits

For a look at your full forecast, just watch the above video. Another chilly start and with a light breeze out of the west, some of us are waking up to feels-like temperatures in the upper 30s! We keep the westerly winds, and even though there won't be a cloud in the sky, temperatures will remain on the cool side only climbing to the upper 60s at the coast and low 70s inland. Those winds also bring an increased risk of fire danger.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Severe threat over for today; Six possible tornadoes earlier

As of 1 pm, all the rain and thunderstorm activity has pushed across the I-59 corridor, with the heaviest cells within the leading line already moved over into Georgia. The good news is that the severe weather threat now appears to be over for all of North/Central Alabama for the rest of today, but severe storms will continue for a little while longer for the extreme southern and southeastern parts of the state.
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

First Alert: Cool weather returns this weekend

(KFVS) - After a warmer yet cloudy day, skies will clear this evening across most of the Heartland. Grant Dade says this will allow temperatures to fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 30s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Winds will gust, at...
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Sunny, But Not as Windy Over Southeast Louisiana Today

It sure was windy and cold in the shade on Saturday, but it felt a bit better in the sun. Today, the winds won't be nearly as strong and with temperatures closer 60° under another round of total sun it's going to feel pretty nice! You'll notice we've shifted the daylight into the evening hours where the sunset tonight will be at 7:07 PM and the sunrise on Monday is at 7:11 AM. On Monday we'll find clouds building through the day with a very slight chance of an isolated shower moving in by the evening hours. Highs will make it close to 70°. Another cold front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday morning, but with sun forecast by midday and through the afternoon hours, highs will still make it into the lower to mid 70s. We should find dry days Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s before another chance of storms comes for Friday and could linger a few showers into the Saturday morning hours too. Overall, look for a mild week with a couple of stormy periods in the morning hours on Tuesday and Friday. Have a great day!
LOUISIANA STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Windy & cool Tuesday ahead of rain

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A gusty northwest wind continues today and keeps temperatures at bay while the next system slowly approaches with showers and some mixing for Thursday. Outside of the mountains, a few snow showers, we'll see sunshine. The gusty northwest wind will continue at over 30-35 mph at times, making it feel cooler. Highs in the 30s up north and 40s elsewhere.
MANCHESTER, NH
KELOLAND TV

Windy Today, Cooler Weekend Ahead

It’s a windy morning across much of central and eastern KELOLAND. Wind advisories have been posted for several areas. The wind will be a big factor behind this Red Flag Warning posted for a large portion of KELOLAND. Fire danger will be in the extreme category in many areas.
ENVIRONMENT
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Cool and rainy conditions to ring in spring

ITHACA, N.Y. — Astronomical spring began at 11:33 AM this morning and it will certainly feel like early spring in the city of gorges this upcoming week. We’re not expecting anything particularly disruptive, but with the exception of Tuesday, just about every day will have some chance for rain as a large, slow-moving complex of storm systems passes on either side of Tompkins County. Temperatures will be cool, generally ranging from upper 40s to upper 50s for highs, but should stay mild enough overnight that chances for accumulating snow will be very low.
ITHACA, NY
WYFF4.com

Dry, windy conditions prompt weekend red flag, fire weather alert

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 6 p.m. UPDATE: The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide red flag fire alert, effective at 6 a.m. Saturday. The alert was issued to discourage people from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire, officials said. Forecasts are calling for low relative humidity and higher-than-normal wind speeds, including more-than-20-mph wind gusts, across much of the state through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Cool With On-and-Off Rain Today

Thursday will be cool with periods of on-and-off rain and it will be gray and cool with high temperatures in the mid-40s. More rain will develop tonight and gusty winds are possible. Friday will become partly sunny and milder. The weekend weather will be OK, with temperatures in the 50s...
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Cool weather to continue across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Our Wednesday will continue to be on the cool side across the area. The potent upper system that has brought the severe weather to the southern US is very slow to move east. We will continue the next couple of days with considerable cloudiness and...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Cool and breezy today with a warmup next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today won’t be quite as windy as yesterday but the breeze will still be noticeable with 20+ miles per hour wind gusts. Yesterday, winds gusted over 30mph. In the mountains, gusts were over 45mph. Today will still be breezy, but winds speeds will be a tad lower. With sunny skies, highs will be in the low 60s. Winds will gust over 20mph and over 40mph in the mountains. As of now, there are no wind advisories but burning still isn’t a good idea because the relative humidity levels will be in the teens most of the afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCPO

Windy Thursday evening, big cool down ahead

NEW: The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado landed Wednesday afternoon near Clarksville in Warren. The NWS is expected to release more information this afternoon. There's a chance for scattered showers this evening. It will also be breezy Expect wind speeds 15-20 mph. Highs will rise to...
CLARKSVILLE, OH

