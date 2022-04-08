ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Q&A with resale expert: The future of recommerce

By Alyssa Sporrer
freightwaves.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer demand for e-commerce has grown dramatically in recent years, at least partly due to the pandemic. Now recommerce, also known as reverse commerce, is seeing a similar boom. Brands and consumers are starting to see and value the economic and environmental benefits of recommerce. Jake Disraeli is the...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: The future-shaped supply chain and what to expect in years to come

This commentary was written by Lorrie Watts, director of logistics for Red Stag Fulfillment . The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. All the 2019 and 2020 supply chain crystal balls have been well...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Live demo preview: Not just another factoring company — HaulPay

Northwest Arkansas has beautiful scenery, unlimited gorgeous sunset views and a one-stop shop for all of your software needs. Not only is there a plethora of networking opportunities, there are vendors there ready to help with any issues a business is facing. A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of...
ROGERS, AR
Sourcing Journal

German Label Armedangels Dives Into Resale Market

Click here to read the full article. German fashion brand Armedangels is getting in on the soon-to-be $53 billion resale market. The sustainably focused label announced it will begin accepting and offering previously owned apparel from its collections. The move follows Levi’s and Boyish’s venture into the secondhand market in recent years. Lifestyle sneaker brand Allbirds dove into the segment last month, when it offered customers at three stores the option of trading in their “preloved” shoes for $20 in store credit. Powered by recommerce-as-a-service tool Reverse.Supply, the secondhand offering will provide customers the opportunity to resell their Armedangels items in exchange for store...
APPAREL
freightwaves.com

Former FedEx execs bringing visibility to ‘stock in motion’

In today’s supply chain climate, merchants can be stuck with either stockouts or overstock, both of which leave retailers in a position to lose revenue. Now two former FedEx executives are looking to offer an inventory option they call “stock in motion.”. With this inventory alternative offered by...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resale#Crowdfunding#Q A#Freightwaves#Wolven Boyish#Shopify
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Treet CEO Jake Disraeli on Boosting Circularity Through Recommerce

Click here to read the full article. Jake Disraeli, co-founder and CEO of resale marketplace platform Treet, discusses recommerce and the sustainability of secondhand. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDebt-Free Mango Generates Decade-High Profits in 2021Sourcing at Magic Showcases American Suppliers, Sustainable ProductionHow Back Office Decisions Make or Break Gender-Inclusive Apparel CollectionsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

TriumphX aims to make its mark streamlining trucking payments

Dallas-based Triumph Bancorp announced Wednesday the launch of TriumphX, a business unit aimed at streamlining freight financing options for carriers, shippers and brokers that need liquidity in order to move goods. TriumphX is a division of TBK Bank, the primary operating subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp. TriumphX will support the execution...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

New TMS player looks to capture small truck fleet share

When it comes to utilizing mobile technology, fleets of three to 10 trucks are often caught between a rock and a hard place. The micro-fleets can no longer rely on email to scale their businesses, yet mobile apps for small fleets traditionally have limited technology that can get costly as functionality is added. What’s more, mobile apps serving the small-fleet segment have been built around desktop versions that lack the power and design to effectively support folks on the road.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

TIA panel to freight brokerages: Limit risk as buyers flow into market

SAN DIEGO — Reducing risk at a brokerage is important, even more so now that so much private equity and so many asset-heavy carriers are hot for the space. That message came through at a panel at the Transportation Intermediaries Association annual meeting, the first in three years. The panel’s relatively bland title was “Key legal issues between brokers and motor carriers,” but it was more like two panels in one.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WWD

Avery Dennison Unveils Embelex, Product Branding for Apparel, Footwear

Click here to read the full article. Materials science company Avery Dennison said it launched Embelex, a full service on-product branding ecosystem for the apparel and footwear segments that “brings brands to life,” according to the firm. Embelex’s on-product branding suite offers customization, personalization and smart solutions across apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturing markets. The firm said it conceived of the idea based on its own research that “fashion and sportswear brands want to offer differentiated skus — such as personalized prints and applications — to stay relevant and competitive in today’s crowded apparel market.”More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Shippers can take control of their logistics with end-to-end platform

Without data, business leaders make decisions in the dark. Up-to-date data is critical in guiding decisions in a complex supply chain. Clear, readily available metrics are essential, especially for shippers that are faced with an overwhelming number of options. Many factors go into deciding which carriers to partner with for...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Cracking the supply chain data code

The government typically is not the preferred place for creative ways to improve how private businesses operate, but Federal Maritime Commissioner Carl Bentzel may be changing that as he leads an effort to make freight supply chains work much better. Bentzel has held weekly meetings over the last four months...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Walmart takes driver pay to the executive level

A truck driving job with a six-figure salary, predictable schedules and regular routes? Nirvana? No, Walmart. The Bentonville, Arkansas-behemoth (NYSE: WMT) took commercial truck driver pay to another level Thursday, announcing it had raised starting driver pay to between $95,000 and $110,000 during a driver’s first year, up from $88,000.
BENTONVILLE, AR
freightwaves.com

UPS fuel surcharges to spike hard this Monday

UPS Inc.’s fuel surcharges are closing in on those of rival FedEx Corp., and that’s bad news for UPS customers. Effective Monday, users of UPS’ (NYSE: UPS) U.S. ground delivery services will pay a 16.75% fuel surcharge that will apply to the base rate of each shipment as well as most of the add-on services known as accessorial charges. That is up from 15.25% for the week just ending and 15% for the week before.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Better.com CTO transitioning to advisory role in wake of mass layoffs

She will remain an “advisor” to the company, which will give her “more flexibility to spend more time with her family and additional time in Hong Kong,” according to the internal memo, which is signed by CEO Vishal Garg. Yu joined Better.com in January 2021 to...
BUSINESS
Hermes_Fang

Evolution & Adaption of E-commerce Changes

Because the e-commerce sector evolves so quickly, online store managers frequently find it challenging to keep up with the current developments. Having a better understanding of the future of e-commerce can be beneficial when planning, making pricing decisions, etc.
freightwaves.com

Intermodal remains resilient, despite trucking demand dip

Intermodal provides low-cost storage option for shippers. Chart of the Week: Loaded Rail Container Volume, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: ORAILL.USA, OTVI.USA. Time has been of the essence over the past year as demand for goods outstripped supply, forcing shippers to order more than they needed. Now that consumer demand is waning, companies find themselves with more inventory than they can handle. The national Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI) has dropped 12% over the past year and 14% over the past month while loaded intermodal volumes (ORAILL) are trending higher. Could shippers be using the bottlenecks around ports and railheads and a slower transit time from intermodal to decrease their inventory costs?
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Shanghai’s disruptive impact on the summer supply chain

The hairball snarling the flow of trade in Shanghai is growing. Just as I warned on March 24, this lockdown will have a significant impact. The longer the delays, the greater the impact on U.S. inventories in the coming weeks. We have seen this horror show before and we all know the containers that are currently piling up will eventually make their way to the United States, creating massive congestion.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Berlin Recommerce Startup reverse.supply Completes $5.5M Seed Financing Round

Second-hand clothing software company reverse.supply has closed on 5 million euros ($5.5 million), the Berlin-based company announced Thursday (March 17). The cash will be used to launch the company, hire staff, enhance the tech platform and acquire customers. The round was led by Capnamic, the early-stage venture capital company, and...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Transport stocks fall out of favor as trucking market loosens

Citing “waning demand and price dives,” Bank of America downgraded multiple transportation stocks on Friday. The ratings changes come as recent data points and commentary show trucking fundamentals have loosened following a year-and-a-half run of high freight demand accompanied by a lack of supply. Tender rejections, a proxy...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy