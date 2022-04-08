Fair campaigning?

The No. 1 reason the citizens of Glenwood Springs should vote yes to repeal the annexation of 480 Donegan is the additional taxes that the city will be asking for. R2 is donating an acre of land for a fire station. But the city or rather the citizens will be paying $14 million to $18 million for the construction and to supply the station. The aerial truck needed to fight a fire in the 53-foot-tall building that R2 has planned costs $1 million alone. The “carrots” that R2 has been dangling are misleading also. No, they do not have a contract on the mall. No, there will not be direct access to Highway 6 and 24. There will only be four deed-restricted town homes and 56 apartments. At 80%-120% AMI residents would need to be making $28-$42 dollars an hour to qualify. They claim there is plenty of water. Really? When the entire western region is in a severe drought. R2 has been called out recently about questionable campaign practices. How can we trust them to keep their development promises? All citizens of Glenwood Springs should be concerned. Vote yes on B.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO