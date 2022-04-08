ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair campaigning?

Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

After reading the article “480 Donegan campaign called into question” in the April 5 edition of the Aspen Daily News, it made me wonder why Glenwood Partnership and R2 Partners feel they don’t have to follow the Fair Campaign...

Aspen Daily News

480 Donegan campaign called into question

Glenwood Springs City Clerk Ryan Muse wants “an explanation” from R2 Partners as to why it has not registered as an official issue committee or disclosed any of its campaign finances to date. R2 Partners — a real estate development firm that plans to build 300 housing units...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Yes on B

The No. 1 reason the citizens of Glenwood Springs should vote yes to repeal the annexation of 480 Donegan is the additional taxes that the city will be asking for. R2 is donating an acre of land for a fire station. But the city or rather the citizens will be paying $14 million to $18 million for the construction and to supply the station. The aerial truck needed to fight a fire in the 53-foot-tall building that R2 has planned costs $1 million alone. The “carrots” that R2 has been dangling are misleading also. No, they do not have a contract on the mall. No, there will not be direct access to Highway 6 and 24. There will only be four deed-restricted town homes and 56 apartments. At 80%-120% AMI residents would need to be making $28-$42 dollars an hour to qualify. They claim there is plenty of water. Really? When the entire western region is in a severe drought. R2 has been called out recently about questionable campaign practices. How can we trust them to keep their development promises? All citizens of Glenwood Springs should be concerned. Vote yes on B.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Aspen Daily News

Anyone in Boebert’s seat

“The only thing Jen Psaki did as press secretary was prove to America how much better Kayleigh McEnany was.” — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Like most of her absurd Twitter rants, Rep. Boebert’s assertion is laughable. From Psaki we get honesty, straightforward answers, facts and professionalism; whereas Ms. McEnany mostly avoided tough questions and parroted Trump’s lies, delusions and propaganda.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

ACRA pivots to ‘destination management’

The Aspen Destination Management Plan was well received by the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners Tuesday, but also generated plenty of questions. Namely, what to do about the challenges identified in the 36-page plan that was led and financed by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. Destination Think, an international destination...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Prime real estate

The problem with using the Lumberyard for housing is that the site is out of town. The Lumberyard should be developed as a government campus. All Pitkin County and city of Aspen offices should be moved to the Lumberyard. And all of the prime Aspen real estate that is now...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Stolen valor in Congress

In a guest column in the Aspen Times March 30, Lauren Boebert brazenly and dishonestly takes credit for several programs that benefit Colorado when she had nothing to do with them. Citing a list of recent congressional legislation Boebert wrote, “In fact, I recently secured nine important victories for rural Colorado through the regular, nonearmark process.” Her list includes things like funding rural community health centers, funds for NASA’s space program in Colorado, and the Indian Irrigation Fund to help the Southern Ute Tribe. The trouble is, all nine of these things were part of an omnibus appropriations bill (HR 2471) that Boebert voted against. She bragged about voting against the bill on March 9 with one of her delightful tweets: “I’m a no on the $1.5 trillion spending bill that fails to defund Biden’s vaccine mandates.”
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Vote no on B

The Glenwood Springs Mall needs to be revitalized. West Glenwood needs its own grocery store, and all of us need to be kinder to one another. That last one is most important to those of us who want to keep living in a fair and loving community. The Diemoz family...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Pitkin County seeks updated proposal as day shelter questions abound

A nonprofit has been given more time to refine its proposal regarding the continued operation of a day shelter for local homeless people at Pitkin County’s health and human services building. For more than a decade, the shelter was operated by the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter, which brought its...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

City of Glenwood Springs employees to receive 5% raise

The Glenwood Springs City Council on Thursday approved a 5% raise for city employees in response to rising inflation and the already high cost of living. “For those who are saying … ‘I work in the private sector, I don’t get an increase when there’s inflation.’ Yeah, but you historically are making more,” Councilor Ingrid Wussow said during Thursday night’s city council meeting. “There’s more opportunity for you to make more.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Reflections on the pandemic

What a long, strange trip it’s been. The Aspen-area community — like most other state, national and global locales — recently marked two years of dealing and coping with the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. From its local onset in mid-March 2020, when ski areas were forced to shut down and the busy spring tourism season was brought to a sudden halt, to today, with indoor mask rules recently lifted, caseloads at a low point and most residents and visitors vaccinated and generally prepared for whatever may come next, it’s been one hell of a journey for just about everybody.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Council supports increasing pay rates for all employees

At an Aspen City Council work session on Tuesday, council members supported a plan that would increase pay rates across the city of Aspen and establish the city as a competitive employer of choice in the current job market. To secure the funding needed to award the pay raises, city...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Minimum wage should be raised

The other day I went to the grocery store to pick up some limes only to see that their price had increased to almost double of what they were the year before. Not only that but gas has increased to an exaggerated amount over the past months, too. Don’t even get me started on how much housing prices have surged in the past year. They have increased to prices that most Colorado residents cannot even afford. Why? Because the minimum wage is not high enough to allow people to afford housing. So why is the minimum wage not going up along with it? Why are we expected to earn the same when prices for everything are going up?
COLORADO STATE

