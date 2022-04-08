Poll: McCormick, Barletta lead GOP primary pack; but many still undecided | Friday Morning Coffee

Republican David McCormick (AdImpact Screenshot)

With five weeks to go before the May 17 primary, a new poll lends some additional clarity — but not a ton — to the crowded Republican primary races for United States Senate and governor.

But while the putative leaders of the pack may take some comfort from their positions, the data from the new canvass by Emerson College shows the nominating races are still wide open, and the future belongs to the undecideds.

In the race for U.S. Senate, former hedge fund executive David McCormick is the putative leader of the pack, taking 18% support. But right there in the margin, television physician Mehmet Oz finishes second with 17% support.

Bringing up the rear: Kathy Barnette with 10%; Jeff Bartos with 9%; Carla Sands with 8%; George Bochetto with 4%, and Sean Gale with 3%.

Nearly a third of respondents, 33%, however remain undecided, according to the Emerson poll of 1,000 “very likely” Republican primary voters. The candidates are vying to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey , of Lehigh County, who is retiring at year’s end.

Things got better for McCormick , however, when the undecideds were asked which way they were leaning – his lead increased to 27.2%, while Oz trailed at 20.6 percent, according to the Emerson poll.

Bringing up the rear: Bartos leap-frogged Barnette , taking 17.1% support to Barnette’s 14.8%. Sands improved to 11.4% support, followed by Bochetto , with 4.6%, and Gale with 4.3%.

“ McCormick has a strong base of support across most demographics that increases when undecided voters are asked who they lean towards, compared to Oz who seems to lack a clear base, and sees less growth than McCormick , Bartos or Barnette ,” Emerson pollster Spencer Kimball said.

In the Republican race for governor, former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta , of Hazleton, has a tenuous hold on first place, taking 20% support, with state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin , nipping at his heels in second place with 19% support.

Dave White , of Delaware County, sits in third place with 12% support, followed by former federal prosecutor Bill McSwain at 8%, according to the poll. Bringing up the rear: Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre , 4%; former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart , Joseph Gale and Republican strategist Charlie Gerow with 3% each respectively, and Dr. Nche Zama with 2%.

A slightly smaller number of GOP primary voters (27%) are undecided in the GOP nominating contest to replace outgoing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf .

And, once again, when those undecideds are asked which way they’re leaning, the primary picture gets a little, but not much, clearer.

Barletta sees his lead widen to 26.2%, compared to Mastriano’s 22.4%, according to the poll. The rest of the pack also gets a bounce with White at 14.2%; McSwain with 11.9%; Corman with 7.6%; Hart with 6.9%; Gale with 4.1%; Gerow with 3.6%, and Zama with 3.1%.

“ Barletta holds the plurality of support among suburban (28%) and urban (24%) voters, while Mastriano leads Barletta among rural voters 30% to 25%.” Emerson’s Kimball said. “ Barletta also leads all age groups except those aged 50-64, where Mastriano holds 29% of this age block’s support.”

The Emerson poll , conducted on April 3 and April 4, had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

As part of his ongoing series of Q&As, Stephen Caruso talks to Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro .

Republican opposition to Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed regulations on carbon pricing and charter schools could shape the final months of the Democratic administration , Stephen Caruso and Marley Parish report.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history on Thursday, becoming the first Black woman to win confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court . As you’d expect, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D) and Pat Toomey (R) split on the vote. Capital-Star Washington Reporter Jennifer Shutt has the story.

Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro picked up a key endorsement from a quintet of environmental groups on Thursday, Cassie Miller reports.

Democrats blamed the oil industry, Republicans blamed President Joe Biden and oil executives blamed global market forces for rising gas prices. A Hulu sitcom? No, an actual U.S. House hearing. Capital-Star Washington Reporter Jacob Fischler has the details .

Republicans know what the Constitution says about the right to an attorney . But you wouldn’t have believed it this week with the way they were talking about now- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s work as a federal public defender, I write in a new column.

Temple University officials set off on mountain bikes this week to engage with their North Philly neighbors about collaboration and partnership, our partners at the Philadelphia Tribune report.

On our Commentary Page: Like the United States on a beautiful September morning two decades ago, Europe has been astounded to learn that it is nakedly vulnerable to aggression and hate , John Nagl , a visiting scholar at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, writes.

En la Estrella-Capital :La administración de Biden detalla un nuevo plan de investigación sobre la enfermedad del ‘COVID Persistente.’ Y la corte de apelaciones del Estado bloquea el sistema de fijación de precios del carbono de Pa. para generadores de energía.

Political action committees in Harrisburg, funded by millionaire Jeffrey Yass , and run by the Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs have spent twice as much to support GOP governor hopeful Bill McSwain in the first three months of 2022 than McSwain raised in nearly seven months, the Inquirer reports.

The total spending in the race for governor, meanwhile, is closing in on $11 million , PennLive reports.

Black leaders in Pittsburgh are celebrating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court , the Post-Gazette reports.

In Lancaster, Gov. Tom Wolf stumped for his Nellie Bly college scholarship program , LancasterOnline reports.

York County students testified before Congress on book bans , the York Daily Record reports.

Teachers in Allentown have a new contract that boosts the starting salary to more than $52,000 , the Morning Call reports.

After a long search, and no small amount of drama, Luzerne County appears poised to appoint a new county manager , the Citizens’ Voice reports.

WHYY-FM rounds up the latest in Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson’s bribery case.

Reports of potential violence in Pennsylvania’s schools increased last year , according to new data, GoErie reports.

PoliticsPA’s readers say MontCo Commissioner Joe Gale should be the GOP candidate for governor .

Stateline.org profiles the group that’s pushing bills banning encampments for the unhoused.

Some senators say the Pentagon needs to do more to help Ukraine defeat Russia , Roll Call reports.

11 am., S. Broad St., York: Pa. Aging Secretary Robert Torres and Rep . Carol Hill-Evans talk about plans to help seniors stay in their homes using American Rescue Plan funds.

