Tulane Head Leah Stancil on Coaching Through Cancer, Pandemic, and Hurricanes

LCM (50m) World Championships & European Championships Qualifier. In a relatively short prelims session at the 2022 French Elite Championships this morning, a tight battle for tonight’s final developed in the women’s 50 free. Marie Wattel led the field, swimming a 25.26, just 0.02 seconds ahead of the 25.28 posted by Melanie Henique. Charlotte Bonnet touched 3rd in 25.32. If we’re trying to find a “favorite” for tonight, the nod would likely go to Henique, as she holds the French Record at 24.34. Marie Wattel has the fastest season best in the event, however, clocking in at 24.74, a time which ranks her 9th in the world this year.
