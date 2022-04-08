ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LFD: Minor fire damages B&B Thursday in Lafayette

By KATC News
 3 days ago
An improperly discarded cigarette caused minor fire damage to several upstairs units of a Lafayette bed-and-breakfast on Thursday.

Lafayette firefighters responded at 5:00 pm on April 7 to the Choo Choo Lofts on Lee Avenue.

The department says heavy smoke and flames were observed coming from the two-story B&B.

The fire was located in an outside entrance to the upstairs units, they said.

First responders were able the quickly control the fire before it spread to other units.

Damage was contained to an exterior wall and door while the interior sustained water and smoke damage.

LFD says the B&B was occupied by a family from out of town. They were able to exit the unit without injury.

Fire officials determined the fire was caused by a cigarette improperly discarded in a plastic planter outside the door.

The fire was ruled an accident.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

