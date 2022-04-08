LFD: Minor fire damages B&B Thursday in Lafayette

An improperly discarded cigarette caused minor fire damage to several upstairs units of a Lafayette bed-and-breakfast on Thursday.

Lafayette firefighters responded at 5:00 pm on April 7 to the Choo Choo Lofts on Lee Avenue.

The department says heavy smoke and flames were observed coming from the two-story B&B.

The fire was located in an outside entrance to the upstairs units, they said.

First responders were able the quickly control the fire before it spread to other units.

Damage was contained to an exterior wall and door while the interior sustained water and smoke damage.

LFD says the B&B was occupied by a family from out of town. They were able to exit the unit without injury.

Fire officials determined the fire was caused by a cigarette improperly discarded in a plastic planter outside the door.

The fire was ruled an accident.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel