Horry County, SC

After more than a year of debate, new homes could be on the way for Gardner Lacy Road

By Zach Wilcox
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The view when driving along part of Gardner Lacy Road may turn from trees to houses soon. The Horry County Planning Commission voted in favor of a proposal to add new homes near Carolina Forest High School, much to the chagrin of the 50 or so people...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 6

