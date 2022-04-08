ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Finals or early exit, the Golden State Warriors and Steve Kerr should consider an amicable divorce

By Alex Siquig
 3 days ago
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.  (Photo via Getty Images/Illustration by SFGATE)

If you are for some strange reason a fan of whiplash, then the 2021-22 Golden State Warriors were just the thing for you. After a blistering 18-2 start that put the league on notice, it’s been essentially all bad news, save for the cathartic if clunky return of Klay Thompson and the occasional rousing bounce-back game over a good team after losing five out of six games. The Warriors are perhaps who we thought they were before the season began: a playoff team with a fading championship pedigree, straddling multiple eras, that is simply no longer feared . They are now the team you want to match up with in the playoffs. They are now a team anyone can “punk,” as Draymond Green aptly put it .

Zeroing in on the culprits for the dysfunction of the post-Durant Era isn’t exactly a job for Hercule Poirot, though there is no shortage of likely candidates. Every tip of the spear should take its share of the blame for an on-court product tumbling to the finish line: front office, coach, players. The front office’s refusal to use the mid-level exception or test the buy-out market, instead gambling that Kevon Looney’s body could withstand 82 games on a big-man island, doesn’t sit well in retrospect. Stephen Curry , Green and Thompson have all (understandably!) fallen off in various ways. Injuries, many wits insist, are the great leveler. All this is true.

But the Scapegoat Buck has to stop somewhere, and fairly or not, the individual best poised for accountability is the casually beloved middleman, aka Steve Kerr . The Warriors should be at least open to the possibility of something many would have considered unthinkable at the start of the season: moving on from the coach that led a once atrophying franchise to three NBA titles.

To address the elephants in the room holding guns to my head, this column is not calling for Steve Kerr’s immediate dismissal for crimes against humanity (I already wrote that column about these guys ). I like Steve Kerr and generally, I think most people in the world do, too. He’s proven himself as a good coach, especially in the playoffs. And hey, it’s not as if we’re talking about an end result of a regular season akin to the 2012 Charlotte Bobcats! No, this disappointing, occasionally agonizing season is in fact another 50-win campaign in which Golden State, without Curry, Thompson and Green for long stretches of the year, has secured homecourt in the playoffs for at least the first round. We’ve absolutely been spoiled by our recent past. But despite Joe Lacob’s possible thoughts to the contrary, there is no such thing as Golden State Exceptionalism. Teams go up, they go down, they go diagonal. Still, their record, on paper, is irrelevant to the lackadaisical, seemingly confused and rudderless performances that increasingly became not the exception, but the rule. The Warriors look like a complacent team, and complacent teams are not dangerous. Complacent teams are targets.

I imagine it’s a bit of a hard sell for many people to even consider moving on from Steve Kerr. It probably sounds ludicrous to a broad swath of the fan base, and surely to outsiders as well. He’s been a historically successful NBA coach. He won three championships in his first five years of coaching! That’s very good, I think. Going even further, when the Kerr Warriors have actually made the playoffs, they’ve never (yet) failed to reach the Finals. That is something to hang one’s Lincoln Project hat on for all time. Is Kerr a top 15 coach of all time? Who cares? He was the exact right coach for the moment, a moment he seized by the throat. Kerr (with a little assist from David Lee’s injury) turned a good team into a great team, into a champion. He was a coach that realized all of Don Nelson’s chaotic fever dreams with a more moderate respectable sheen. Beyond the on-court dominance, he’s just an exceptionally good fit culturally for the Bay Area. He’s a thoughtful, measured, somewhat squishy Resistance Liberal, who genuinely seems kind and decent. Most importantly, he’s accepted blame for the sin of trading Shawn Marion for a tired Shaquille O’Neal back in his general manager days. This isn’t so much of a case of the emperor having no clothes — merely that the emperor is wearing the wrong outfit for the occasion.

It seems as though Kerr still thinks he’s coaching a juggernaut and doesn’t need to get his troops too emotionally fired up for the task at hand. This lack of urgency has trickled down the roster, seen again and again in slow starts and coughed-up leads. We understand that NBA players are adults doing a job, but even so, some sort of motivation is occasionally required. There’s no need for Coach K-style expletive-laden haranguing or Mark Jackson mind games or quoting Al Pacino’s “Any Given Sunday” speech during every timeout. Just the bare minimum of motivation, really. Remind them what they’re playing for.

Which is why it’s so discouraging to see tweets like this one, after the Warriors’ 111-107 win against the Utah Jazz. Steve Kerr, with his team on the brink of stumbling down the standings (never mind the psychic pain of losing over and over again) just forgot to mention this was sort of an important game? Kerr’s never been a bellowing blowhard of a motivator, and the bargain-bin Phil Jackson Zen Master routine may work for battle-hardened contenders, but a team like this, straddling eras and incorporating new faces, might require an altogether different sort of touch, one that is evidently outside Kerr’s comfort zone.

Another example of a tangible area where a little bit of motivation might help: The Warriors were once known for their soul-crushing third quarters in which they’d break the opposing team’s will with a renewed energy and savage focus. But to my mind — though they’re still, on paper, a very strong third quarter team — this season will be remembered as one in which they routinely went down double-digits in dozens of first quarters, be they home games, road games, against good teams, against bad teams, just taking the court like they drank a box of wine during warm-ups and spotting their opponents a genteel advantage just to be good sports. The number of games blown late is even more damning. Giving up a 26-1 run to the Mavericks in the fourth quarter should be … impossible. And the loss to Indiana at home was easily the most shameful thing I’ve seen since the storming of the Capitol.

These tragic performances, which came hot and heavy in the year 2022, always seem to arrive with their own corresponding and supposedly ameliorating excuses. Klay is getting back his rhythm and forcing it (fair). Andrew Wiggins had his powers stolen by the Monstars (fair). Andre Iguodala will be 40 in a couple of years (fair). Less fair is the absolute reliance on their two best players (Curry and Green) to field a reasonable facsimile of a basketball team. For a coach who has been to five NBA Finals in a row and is now trying with a straight face to make a sixth this year, Kerr simply cannot realistically blame regular season losses on the absences of Draymond Green or Steph Curry. In a playoff series? Of course, they’re obviously not going far without both of them operating at a high level. But come on man, this is the job! Coaching. Adapting. Making things work when you don’t have everything you want.

Sitting at the podium with a shell-shocked expression after multiple embarrassing regular season losses, many to the dregs of the NBA, and not having much more insight than “ we have to learn how to win and right now we don’t know how to win ” is jarring. I’m not suggesting the team has quit on Kerr or that he has quit on them. Not at all. Just that something’s been lost in translation. The slog of these past three seasons (objectively horrible, mediocre and fine but disappointing respectively) seems to be wearing on Kerr. The Warriors of Kerr’s glory days bulldozed through the regular season as a sort of extended appetizer. Perhaps this has devalued the process to him. But the malaise is contagious. Teams that sincerely can’t figure out why they’re losing to the Orlando Magic are usually not the favorites to win a title.

Again, I like Steve Kerr. This isn’t really about pick-and-roll grievances or bizarre rotations or constantly failing to make adjustments in crunch time or mismanaging Steph’s minutes or even his abiding affection for Chris Chiozza. Steve Kerr has exasperated many of us for years and that’s fine because at the end of the day, when the pressure was insanely high, he got the job done. Every coach comes with their own hang-ups and peccadillos that will ultimately increase the collective blood pressure of the fan base, even the greats. Kerr did it his way, and he did it well. But through no fault of his own, the rules of engagement have changed. Joe Lacob and Bob Myers are building for a different moment. The team Kerr led to the Promised Land has morphed into something outside of his comfort zone, even if he doesn’t seem to realize it.

Moving on after a high note isn’t without precedent. Nor, sadly, is being pushed aside. Sometimes it’s amicable, sometimes less so. Always, there’s something else going on besides raw (generally good!) results. Pat Riley in New York. Phil Jackson in Chicago. Cincinnatus and George Washington in Ancient Rome and Colonial America, respectively. Claudio Ranieri engineered the biggest upset in professional sports history when Leicester won the Premier League, and was still sacked the next season. Larry Brown coached the Pistons for two years and made it to the Finals twice and got the boot. Quentin Tarantino decided to stop directing after his 10th film.

All things end, especially good things. Often, they end too early or too late. Finding the exact right time to disentangle from something special is a delicate thing. This may be the pivot point for Steve Kerr. Once more into the breach with some old friends is something he’s more than earned. Many times over. And I say this without any expectation of the Warriors postseason success or lack thereof. The Warriors could get swept by the Nuggets in the first round or take the Grizzlies to seven games in the second round and the bones of my misgivings about Kerr’s fit with this new iteration of the team will generally remain.

The best scenario, of course, would be winning that improbable fourth championship together, which, according to the rules of reality, can still literally happen. A perfect moment to gracefully step aside on top of the world. Being on top of the world is exactly the moment when complacency can be excused. The climb itself is a very different story. That’s when complacency kills you.

